BIGWU: Mass firing of URP workers an 'abuse of power'

A district office of the Unemployment Relief Programme, Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Arima. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

The Banking, Insurance and General Workers Union (BIGWU) has strongly condemned the mass firing of workers from the Unemployment Relief Programme (URP), calling the dismissals a "politically motivated abuse of power."

Also, former URP manager Indar Parasaram and former minister of works and transport Rohan Sinanan both denied any knowledge of "ghost gangs" or fraudulent payments in the programme. However, both men agreed that if any wrongdoing is found, law enforcement should investigate.

In a media release, BIGWU, which represents 600 monthly-paid URP workers, said 69 of those fired had served for up to 20 years in various professional roles, including regional managers, engineers, and clerical officers.

The union said the terminations were carried out "summarily without cause, without charge, and without affording workers the fundamental right to be heard," which it says violates both good industrial relations practice and international labour standards.

The union’s release cited the International Labour Organisation's (ILO) Convention 158, which says a worker should not be terminated without a valid reason.

BIGWU questioned Local Government and Rural Development Minister Khadijah Ameen's justification of "restructuring and operational requirements", asking why the Retrenchment and Severance Benefits Act was not applied and due process was ignored.

The union rejected Ameen's claim the firings were aimed at curbing corruption and "ghost gangs", calling the narrative false and insisting dismissed workers are qualified professionals.

It called for attention to be directed toward programme manager Feeroz Khan, who, the union alleges, publicly admitted to the existence of 8,000 "ghost names" in the URP. The union demands Khan "accept responsibility, resign immediately, and stop pretending to be a corruption buster."

The statement demanded the immediate reinstatement of all dismissed workers and an end to what it calls "this dangerous abuse of power".

"This is not restructuring," the union said. "This is worker bashing and political victimisation masquerading as reform."

Parasaram, who served as URP programme manager from 2017 to 2024, refuted claims he was in charge when alleged fraudulent payments and "ghost gangs" were operating.

Speaking with Newsday via phone on September 12, he said, "There were three programme managers before me. I started in 2017, and by then, all those people they’re talking about had already been gone. I don’t know anything about the allegations or those 'ghost' individuals they’re referring to."

Parasaram explained the URP's structure, saying it is a decentralised programme with 12 regional offices that handle hiring and management. The head office, he noted, is only responsible for processing payrolls submitted by the regions.

He believes the government doesn't understand this structure. "There are co-ordinators in each constituency responsible for their own people."

Parasaram says he fully supports legal action if wrongdoing is proven by regional officials.

"If they find people in the regions, high-ranking individuals, who were involved in wrongdoing, then yes, go ahead and take action. I have no problem with that."

Parasaram expressed pride in his tenure, highlighting his role in constructing four URP offices using internal labour rather than outsourced contractors.

"When we took over during the last government, we were renting about four offices. Under my leadership, we were able to build four new offices, using URP labour, not ghost workers. Under my entire eight-year tenure, not a single contract was given out. Everything was done in-house by URP workers."

He voiced regret for the hardship faced by laid-off URP employees, saying he feels "very, very sorry" for them as they have worked hard for years and have nothing to look forward to.

Parasaram criticised the government for its lack of a plan for the affected workers, questioning the government timeframe for its proposal to restructure the programme and bring back some workers.

"When is that going to happen? In the meantime, how are these people going to survive? Where are they going to get money to send their children to school or to put food on the table?"

Asked for advice for the government, Parasaram said, "I don’t want to give this government any advice. This is not a government I want to be a part of or support. They’re just sending people home left, right, and centre without any plan."

Sinanan, who served from 2016 to 2024, said allegations of corruption and gang-related activity are serious and must be reported to the police. However, he maintained it is unfair to label the entire programme or all its participants as corrupt.

He told Newsday in a phone interview the same day, "If there are indeed findings of corruption and gang-related activities, as alleged, those matters should be taken to the police. Corruption and gang involvement are serious offences. The law has mechanisms to deal with such perpetrators.”

Sinanan said during his time in office, steps were taken to reduce gang influence and political interference, citing data which showed a decrease in programme expenditure.

He referenced a letter he sent to the editor on August 4, which outlines his position in greater detail in response to claims of corruption, overspending, and political interference made by Ameen.

Sinanan said issues of alleged overspending were addressed during his tenure, explaining the budget rose slightly above $300 million due to increases in the minimum wage. He noted project types, primarily infrastructure, remained consistent, with an added focus on improving employee accommodations and reducing rental costs.

Sinanan stressed all large-scale public programmes are vulnerable to individuals trying to exploit loopholes.

"If anyone is found doing that, it should be reported to the police. But again, it’s unfair to label an entire programme and its many participants as corrupt based on the actions of a few."

He said the URP continues to serve a vital social function and should not be discredited by isolated incidents of misconduct.