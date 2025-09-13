Best Village finals postponed owing to smoke bomb disruption of talent showcase

Michelle Benjamin, Minister of Culture and Community Development. -

LE Gran Z’Affaire, the grand finale of the Prime Minister’s Best Village Trophy Competition scheduled for September 13 at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), has been postponed.

The rescheduled date will be announced at a later point as the Ministry of Culture and Community Development investigates an incident which disrupted the La Reine Rive Self-Expression and Talent finals at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) on September 6.

The show was put on hold due to that incident and the ministry requested time to ensure due process and preservation of the integrity of the competition were observed while the matter is fully addressed.

Investigations have confirmed that four smoke bombs were set off on stage, during the performance of one of the delegates, causing the premature end of the semis and evacuation of the building.

As a result, five of the 15 contestants were unable to compete for a spot in the finals.

The ministry is now advising that the five who were unable to perform because of this incident will take the NAPA stage on September 13, to showcase their talents and be adjudicated upon.

The public is invited to attend, at no cost, with no tickets being required either.

In a statement the ministry encouraged, “citizens to attend and support these performers, whose talent and resilience embody the spirit of this longest running competition in our nation’s history.”

In the interim, investigations into the incident remain in progress. The ministry said consultations with all relevant parties, including the adjudicators overseeing the competition, are underway to ensure that the facts are clearly and accurately established.

“The adjudication process is central to this review, ensuring that all procedural and performance-related matters are addressed in a fair and impartial manner. This process is guided by the principles of transparency, accountability and fairness. On completion of the adjudication process and submission of the final report, an update will be provided.”

While espousing that the incident was regrettable, the statement said it does not diminish the objectives of the competition which is to celebrate national culture, empower cultural ambassadors, and strengthen community pride.

“The show must go on. The Best Village Competition reflects the resilience, creativity and spirit of our people. We encourage citizens to support these contestants as they continue to shine on behalf of TT.”

The ministry expressed appreciation to all stakeholders and the public for their patience, co-operation and continued support as this matter is resolved with professionalism and transparency.