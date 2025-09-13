Benjamin vows to help 3 steelbands, Pan Trinbago after NGC withdraws sponsorship

Merliq Nathaniel of NGC La Brea Nightingales during the band's performance the Panorama medium conventional bands semi-finals at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on January 28, 2024. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

MINISTER of Culture and Community Development Michelle Benjamin has given a commitment to seek a way forward for Pan Trinbago and the three steelbands which have lost their sponsorships from the National Gas Company (NGC).

NGC's termination of its sponsorship for Couva Joylanders, La Brea Nightingales and Steel XPlosion of Tobago became effective on September 11.

The sudden termination of this partnership has left the pan fraternity in upheaval, with the named steelbands scuttling to secure funding to implement planned programmes and get ready for the 2026 Panorama season – the cornerstone of Carnival.

Steel Xplosion PRO Mickel Gilman confirmed NGC's action on September 12 noting that it brought to a close a long-standing partnership that had supported the steelband’s growth and community outreach.

The band's executive, he said, remained shocked.

“I was quite surprised especially how they would have stated it. They would have just said that we are no longer viable. They didn’t go into any specific details as to if anything was breached concerning our contract, if anything wasn’t done correctly – nothing like that.”

He said the executive responded with a letter to NGC and was awaiting a response.

“We have decided that we would wait at least seven days and if nothing – no information is given, then we would move forward as a band.”

He remained positive should they have to get another sponsor ahead of the season.

“As one door closes, another will open, so we remain in a positive mindset as to moving forward into the upcoming panorama season.”

He said the band has already spoken to its arrangers and drill masters.

In a statement issued to the public, the band informed its members, supporters and the wider community the sponsorship agreement with NGC had ended.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to NGC for their invaluable support over the years. Their sponsorship has allowed us to achieve milestones in youth development, capacity building, organisational strengthening and engaging youths in music education.

"While this marks the close of a significant chapter, it also opens the door to new opportunities.”

The statement said the band’s commitment to promoting steelpan culture and empowering its players and members remained strong.

Gerald Ramdeen, the NGC chairman, did not respond to several calls to seek clarity on any reassessment of other cultural, educational and social initiatives.

Newsday contacted the NGC TT Sweet Tassa Group of Princes Town to find out whether they faced a similar fate. However, the spokesman for the group said while there is no indication its sponsorship would be pulled, the band was not at liberty to speak about its arrangement.

In a response to questions from Newsday, Benjamin via a WhatsApp message, noted NGC’s withdrawal of the steelband sponsorship.

She said, “As the national musical instrument of TT, the steelpan holds a central place in our cultural identity and the ministry views the funding and support of its initiatives, whether through sponsorships or remittances, as a matter of high priority, particularly as we approach Carnival 2026.”

Since assuming office, she said, “My priority has been to engage in meaningful dialogue with key stakeholders to ensure sustainable and accountable partnerships between state enterprises, cultural organisations and the wider community.”

She confirmed that she has been in active conversations with both Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore and representatives of NGC, “to explore a feasible way forward."

“These discussions are ongoing and while further consultation is required, I wish to give the assurance that I am committed to safeguarding the interests of the steelpan fraternity. I remain focused on promoting collaboration and sustainability in cultural sponsorship.”

Ramsey-Moore has been preaching non-stop the importance of the panyard, especially in the lives of young people, guiding them towards a positive path as it seeks to develop and preserve the artform.

In this vein, Benjamin noted the concerns expressed, “regarding the potential impact on our youths who now represent the majority of steelband players.

“Protecting and empowering our youth remains a central priority of this government. As such, the Ministry of Culture will do everything in its remit to safeguard their development and ensure that their involvement in the steelpan movement continues to receive meaningful support.” (with reporting by Kinnesha George-Harry)