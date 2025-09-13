7 vie for Miss Belmont title

Anisa Greaves -

The Miss Belmont Pageant takes place on September 27 at the Belmont Community Centre, 47 Jerningham Avenue, Belmont, Port of Spain.

Founder Saleem Samuel said seven women will be vying for the title under the theme Beauty with a Purpose.

Tickets are available at Belles Cuisine, Belmont Circular Road, Belmont, Port of Spain.

The pageant begins at 7 pm.

Swimwear: Saleem Samuel

Makeup: Aventa Trinidad Ltd (Revlon Cosmetics)

Photography: Mikhail Moreau

For further info call Saleem Samuel at 461-3987