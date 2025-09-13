N Touch
7 vie for Miss Belmont title

Anisa Greaves -
The Miss Belmont Pageant takes place on September 27 at the Belmont Community Centre, 47 Jerningham Avenue, Belmont, Port of Spain.

Carina Martin -

Sarah-Leigh Morris -

Founder Saleem Samuel said seven women will be vying for the title under the theme Beauty with a Purpose.

Mya John -

Mickal Pierre -

Tickets are available at Belles Cuisine, Belmont Circular Road, Belmont, Port of Spain.

Zakiya Phillip -

Tia Williams -

The pageant begins at 7 pm.

Swimwear: Saleem Samuel

Makeup: Aventa Trinidad Ltd (Revlon Cosmetics)

Photography: Mikhail Moreau

For further info call Saleem Samuel at 461-3987

