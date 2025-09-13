2 teens arrested for robbery

- File photo

TWO teenage boys were arrested, and three sets of police tactical uniforms were discovered in separate incidents between September 12-13.

A police release stated that officers discovered three blue tactical jackets with police patches, three black tactical pants, a pair of tactical boots, and one police cap hidden in a partially buried plastic drum in some bushes off Grenado Street, Barataria, during an exercise.

Additionally, officers intercepted a white Nissan B15 and arrested a 15-year-old boy from St Paul Street, Port of Spain, and a 16-year-old boy, of Laventille, in connection with a robbery. They were taken to the St Claire Police Station.

The multi-agency exercise was spearheaded by ACP Michael Pierre, Snr

Supt Ramnarine, Supt Ramsook, and ASP Singh, and co-ordinated by Insp Price and included personnel from Operation Hope B, including officers from multiple stations. It was carried out across the Port of Spain and North Eastern Divisions.

Investigations are ongoing into the incidents.