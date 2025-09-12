US is seeking US interests

Marco Rubio -

THE EDITOR: The US was left as a dominant global power, alongside the Soviet Union, at a time when many European nations were weakened after World War II. In 1991 the dissolution of the Soviet Union left the US as the world's only remaining superpower. It has been trying to maintain its influence and hold on to world power ever since.

NATO is trying to crush BRICS – an intergovernmental organisation comprising ten countries – like a stone. There are many geopolitical maneuverings taking place by these two groups to secure natural resources, human capital and strategic geographical positions.

Brazil vetoed Venezuela’s application to join BRICS in 2024. It is without a doubt that USA would like to have total control over Venezuela for its large oil reserves, extensive land mass within the Americas and, to prevent them from joining BRICS.

When the US started its war on drug cartels using the Caribbean as a trans-shipment point en route to mainland America, it was accused of seeking to overthrow the Maduro government for its own purposes.

Contrary to that thinking, their actions of positioning warships and submarines off the coast of Venezuela, now appears to be picking of the proverbial "lowest hanging fruit" in their effort to crush drug trafficking and narco-terrorism.

On August 26, the US Homeland Security Dept stated, “the US Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton offloaded over 76,000 pounds of illegal drugs, valued $473 million, at Port Everglades, Florida as part of Operation Pacific Viper. This offload included approximately 61,740 pounds of cocaine and approximately 14,400 pounds of marijuana. This is the largest drug offload in Coast Guard history”.

On September 3, FBI director Kash Patel held a press conference in Ohio where he announced the first of its kind indictment of an “enterprise-wide system in mainland China to include banks and companies that are responsible for making lethal precursors to narcotics.”

Also on September 3, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during his visit to Mexico, said security co-operation with Mexico was closer than it had ever been. The two countries vowed to work together against organised crime groups as the Trump administration pursues a sweeping crackdown on drug cartels and illegal immigration.

Two days later, while in Ecuador, Rubio committed to advancing regional security to protect Americans and Ecuadorians alike. He announced $13.5 million in security assistance against transnational crime and illicit drug trafficking.

Both Mexico and Ecuador form path of the axis of Central America where the majority of drugs from Colombia pass on its way to the US.

Our Government has pledged TT’s support for the US’ real and apparent war on illegal drug trade. Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar made it unequivocally clear, “My duty is to protect the law-abiding citizens of Trinidad and Tobago not the criminals and cartels who prey upon them. Everyone else may choose a side; I have already chosen mine.”

When it comes to wise decisions, TT’s government is just "crushing it.

ZAHIR KHAN

San Fernando