"Trinidad and Tobago is not governed by Gustavo Petro"

THE EDITOR: I was appalled by learning that the President of Colombia Gustavo Petro asked our government to search for the remains of the 11 killed in the US military strike on the alleged drug trafficking vessel out at sea in international waters.

First of all, senor Petro, I think you are more friendly with Venezuela and Peru. If you are so concerned, why don't your country can send forensic experts to collect the remains of the Venezuelans killed in the attack.

I don’t think our government has any interest in searching for the dead, especially when the TT prime minister made it quite clear she has no sympathy for drug traffickers, as in her own words, “kill them all violently.”

It is a fact that we are standing with the US and offering landing rights on Trini soil if it becomes necessary to launch an attack on Maduro who has usurped the Venezuelan presidency after losing the last elections.

Furthermore, Diosdado Cabello, the Justice Minister of Venezuela has called the PM of Trinidad a drunk leader. She has been called all kinds of horrible names by her prime ministerial predecessor. Unkinds words much more severe than "drunk" were used against her. She wasn’t broken at all!

The PM may preserve the bodies which floated into our shores due to sea currents in order for these victims' family or anyone designated mutually, to enter and collect the remains, but I don’t think we are going to conduct any search at sea for dead alleged drug traffickers.

I believe Trini narco traffickers are working together with Venezuelan drug dealers. We don’t know whether the drugs in this boat was on consignment or paid for prior to departure. Nonetheless, it was discovered that Venezuela is using Trinidad to export its cocaine.

I think this drug trafficking operation between Venezuela and Trinindad may have been in existence for decades.

By the way, we are not governed by Gustavo Petro of Colombia or by anyone of the Andean countries. We are governed by our democratically elected prime minister who happens to be Mrs Persad-Bissesar. To ask us to search for dead remains at sea is ridiculous and unwarranted.

JAY RAKHAR

New York