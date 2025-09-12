TKR call up temporary replacement for the injured Mohammad Amir

US pacer Saurabh Netravalkar, right, has joined TKR as an injury replacement for fellow pacer Mohammad Amir, left. - Photo courtesy TKR

FOUR-TIME Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) champs Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have called up US left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar as a temporary injury replacement for Pakistani quick Mohammad Amir, who sustained an injury in the team's matchup with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on September 1.

A September 12 social media post from TKR read, "#KnightsArmy, let's welcome USA pacer Saurabh Netravalkar to the Knight Riders family. Saurabh will be a temporary replacement for the injured Mohammad Amir, who is continuing his journey to recovery with the TKR medical team."

Amir bowled at TKR's training session on September 11, but a date for his potential return from his quad injury is yet to be finalised. The 33-year-old Amir has taken 11 wickets in seven matches this campaign at an economy of 8.31.

The Mumbai-born Netravalkar, 33, has played over 100 internationals for the US and is expected to be available for TKR's clash with Barbados Royals at Kensington Oval in Barbados, on September 12. The match bowls off at 7 pm, with captain Nicholas Pooran's TKR team looking to secure a top two spot heading into the CPL playoffs. The Royals were knocked out of playoff contention after their dramatic one-run loss to the Patriots on September 11.

At the 2024 International Cricket Council T20 World Cup which was jointly hosted by the Caribbean and the US, Netravalkar took six wickets in six matches at an economy of 6.63. With figures of two for 18 from four overs, he also helped the US to a famous super over win over Pakistan at the World Cup.