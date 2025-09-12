SRP shot dead outside Ameen's office

- File photo

THE Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government has confirmed the fatal shooting of a police constable at Kent House, the ministry’s head office in Maraval, on the afternoon of September 11.

The deceased has been identified as Special Reserve Police (SRP) Constable Jamal Charles. He was stationed at the ministry and had been on duty outside the office of Minister Khadijah Ameen prior to the incident.

In an interview the same day, Ameen confirmed the incident and extended condolences to Charles’ family, friends, and colleagues. She also urged the public to refrain from speculation as investigations continue.

“Unfortunately, the reports are true. There was a shooting incident at the compound. One officer is dead, and the facts are still being investigated,” Ameen said.

According to initial reports, a loud explosion was heard around 3.18 pm. Officers on the compound later found Charles unresponsive in or near his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It is my understanding that Officer Charles only joined the service in March of this year. Today, he was stationed outside my office. After completing his shift, I understand he went to his vehicle. It is not clear exactly what took place, but he was fatally wounded,” Ameen said.

Ameen said she had spoken with Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander, who told her a full investigation will be carried out.

“I want to urge members of the public to respect the privacy of his grieving family during this painful time but also to refrain from speculation until the outcome of the investigation. We don’t know exactly what transpired, but I have confidence that at the end of the investigation, we will have more clarity.”

Charles had been assigned to Kent House as part of the ministry’s security detail.

Ameen said she was not at Kent House during the incident, as she was attending a Cabinet meeting. She learned of the shooting through messages from staff.

She said staff were deeply shaken by the incident and stressed the importance of providing support for their mental and emotional well-being.

Up until press time the police service had not yet released an official statement on the incident. Investigations are ongoing.