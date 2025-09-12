San Fernando entrepreneurs receive $69k in SEED grants

Joel Osborne, centre, receives his SEED grant from Minister Vandana Mohit. - Photo courtesy MPSDFS

FIVE entrepreneurs received grants valued at $69,617 from the Ministry of the People, Social Development and Family Services (MPSDFS) under its Sowing Empowerment through Entrepreneurial Development (SEED) programme.

The grants were distributed by line minister Vandana Mohit at the Gulf View Community Centre, San Fernando, on September 3.

In a release, the ministry said the grants will benefit over 23 people from the community.

Mohit congratulated the recipients and reaffirmed the government's commitment to bringing services directly to the people in their own communities.

One of the recipients, Joel Osborne, expressed his appreciation for the timely support.

He said the grant left him feeling encouraged and empowered by the opportunity to move forward in furthering his business.

The SEED grant, valued at up to $15,000 per recipient, is administered through the National Social Development Programme (NSDP).

It provides disadvantaged citizens with the resources to initiate or expand their micro-enterprises by supplying equipment, materials or specialised training.