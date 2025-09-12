Rescued CAL pilot's family thanks police, public

CAL pilot Daniel Kawall -

The family of pilot Daniel Kawall, 59, who was rescued on September 7, four days after he was kidnapped, has thanked the police for their role in his rescue.

Kawall, a Caribbean Airlines (CAL) pilot from Palm Road, Valsayn, was last seen at around 5 pm on September 3, speaking with relatives.

Subsequent calls to his phone went straight to voicemail and his Toyota Hilux was seen later that day near Hololo Road in Cascade before being found in Rousillac destroyed by fire.

On the morning of September 7, at around 11 am, police executed a daring daylight rescue at a two-storey multi-apartment building on Cedar Ridge Private Road, Maraval which resulted in one of his kidnappers being shot dead.

In a letter to the editor published in a daily newspaper, his family expressed their “deepest gratitude” to the officers who rescued Kawall, naming some who were pivotal in his rescue.

“To the courageous and dedicated members of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit/Coastal Unit, led by Inspector Phillips, Sgt Randolf Castillo, PC Anand Motilal, PC Nicholas Budri and PC Rondal De Leon who played an instrumental role in the safe rescue of Caribbean Airlines Captain Daniel Kawall from a harrowing kidnapping ordeal.

“We would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the Supt of Police Anderson Parriman and ASP Singh, members of the Inter Agency Task Force (Snr Supt Winston Maharaj), Special Intelligence Unit (SIU) and the Air Support Unit for their coordinated teamwork.”

The family praised the police for their swift response, tireless investigations and unwavering commitment describing it as heroic.

“Their professionalism, persistence and dedication led to a safe and successful rescue, and for that, we owe them a debt of gratitude that words can scarcely convey.”

They said the police were able to give them hope with reassuring words.

“Sgt Castillo’s words of 'trust me' when we felt hopeless gave us courage.

“Throughout this traumatic ordeal, our family endured unimaginable fear, uncertainty, anxiety, anguish and emotional distress. Your teamwork and dedication will never be forgotten.”

The family also thanked the Hunters Search and Rescue Team (led by Vallence Rambharat), and cable TV personality Ian Alleyne, for their “diligent work and efforts” in ensuring Kawall’s safe return.

They said the overwhelming support of friends, family and the general public left them deeply moved and carried them through the most terrifying and difficult time of their lives.

“This experience has reminded us of the incredible strength of human kindness, immense power of collective prayers and community spirit, solidarity, and how compassion and courage can make all the difference in the face of adversity.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”