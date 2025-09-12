Police aim to improve safety, student conduct

ACP, specialized support, Brian Soodeen, left, DCP Operations, Junior Benjamin, centre, and ASP Community Policing, David Guelmo at a media briefing at Police Administration Building, Sackville Street, Port of Spain, September 11. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

AFTER two troubling incidents in the first days of the new school term, the police service has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a safe and supportive learning environment through the continued rollout of the School-Oriented Policing Programme.

The initiative places specially trained officers in schools to promote safety, build trust, and encourage positive behaviour among students in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Junior Benjamin described the programme as a strategic response to school-based challenges, emphasising its goal of long-term cultural change in student conduct and school safety.

Speaking at a media briefing on September 11, at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain, Benjamin reported 50 schools now have dedicated police officers assigned, while an additional 20, comprising ten primary and ten secondary, are supported through roving patrols.

Assistant Commissioner of Police for Specialised Support, Brian Soodeen, said officers involved in the programme are specially trained in juvenile justice, conflict resolution, and adolescent engagement.

Benjamin was also joined by Asst Supt David Guelmo, who manages the Community Policing Unit, under which the School-Oriented Policing Unit operates.

On the programme, Benjamin said, “It’s about protecting our students, promoting positive behaviour, providing support mechanisms, delivering educational lectures, building trust, making referrals when necessary, enforcing the law.”

Outlining the responsibilities of officers, he said they are also expected to act as mentors and encourage positive conduct.

Benjamin stressed all duties are to be carried out in accordance with the Police Service Act, the Special Reserve Police Act, and relevant departmental orders and the Children Act.

Addressing two recent incidents, Benjamin pointed to Arima North Secondary, where police intervened after a misconduct issue on September 10. He said police engaged the entire school assembly on September 11, reiterating their zero-tolerance policy.

Although Arima North is not among the 70 officially listed schools, Benjamin said it remains under close watch, noting both the police and the Education Ministry submitted separate high-priority lists. Ultimately selecting 60 secondary schools.

A second incident occurred at El Dorado East Secondary School on September 9, where a 15-year-old student and his father reported to the Tunapuna Police Station after the student was allegedly assaulted by a parent of another student after school dismissed. Benjamin made it clear such behaviour would not be tolerated.

“Our children deserve to feel safe when they come to school to learn.”

Benjamin said police is reviewing its protocols to address these types of gaps. He said once the investigation is complete, if an offence is confirmed, police will act in accordance with the law.

Guelmo confirmed officers visited Arima North as part of a follow-up engagement. Soodeen said officers begin patrols as early as 7 am and continue after dismissal.

Sooden said officers' goals are to minimise large student gatherings outside school gates, ensure students return home promptly, and patrol areas where students often congregate.

Soodeen also highlighted several additional programmes that support student development in schools, all of which aim to support behavioural development, conflict resolution, and personal reflection.

Guelmo emphasised the policing programme. He praised stakeholders' co-operation, specifically principals, teachers, students, and parents, who he said have been very encouraging.

Responding to media questions, Benjamin confirmed all 70 schools in the programme are now manned with police support.

“I must say the response so far has been very positive, and I’m hopeful that this collaborative relationship will continue.”

Benjamin also reported feedback from officers assigned to schools has been overwhelmingly positive. “Officers are genuinely excited about this new form of engagement,” he said.

Regarding the integration of the police into the school system and the need for training, Benjamin confirmed that discussions are ongoing.

“While our main role is supportive, we are encouraging all stakeholders to see the police as partners in creating safe environments, not just as law enforcers.

“The ministry is fully on board with ensuring the entire school ecosystem, including students, teachers, and parents, is supported, and yes, these conversations include teacher training on de-escalation.”

Asked about a warning issued earlier to Special Reserve Police officers regarding inappropriate behaviour with students, Benjamin said no specific incident prompted the caution.

“We (TTPS) believe in being proactive. Our job is to set clear expectations from the outset. There is a zero-tolerance policy for any unprofessional conduct, and officers are aware that any breach will be dealt with decisively.”

In response to public criticism regarding the presence of armed officers in schools, Benjamin stressed the intention is not militarisation but rather protection of students, staff, and visitors.

"The officers are trained, professional, and equipped to handle situations only when absolutely necessary."

He said a formal policy framework was established prior to the programme’s implementation which outlines how officers are expected to operate in schools.

Guelmo said officers assigned to the policing unit completed specialised instruction in addition to their general police training. Topics covered include juvenile justice procedures, adolescent development, the use of force in school settings, non-lethal weapons, and scenario-based drills.

From 247 officers, 95 were selected to work in schools: each school is staffed with one experienced officer and a new recruit.

Benjamin said, “There is a constant reassessment process. If a school like Arima is identified as needing greater support, and the ministry makes that request, we will respond and reallocate resources as needed.”