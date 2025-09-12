PNM's foreign policy...all talk, no action

Dr Amery Browne -

THE EDITOR: Dr Amery Browne’s comments on the Africa-Caricom summit exposed the very weakness that plagued the PNM’s foreign policy – all talk, zero delivery. His criticism is laughable when one remembers his government’s failures.

The PNM administration had the opportunity to welcome the African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) to TT. Instead, they blocked its entry, using flimsy excuses about tax concessions, while other Caricom nations seized the opportunity.

That shortsighted decision cost this country access to billions in concessional financing, development support, and new trade opportunities.

Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar, the UNC government is actively facilitating Afrexim’s establishment here. That is the kind of visionary leadership the PNM could never muster.

The Rowley administration loved to make noise about connecting TT to Africa, but in reality, not a single direct flight was ever secured under their watch over nine years. Their promises evaporated into thin air.

This government has already delivered what the PNM could not: A historic bilateral air services agreement with Nigeria signed in April 2025 – our first ever with an African nation. Preparations for the first direct Trinidad-Ghana flight, set to launch this year ushering in cultural exchange, tourism growth, and business opportunities.

These are concrete steps, not empty rhetoric.

Now let me call it for what it is. Under the PNM opportunities were squandered, diplomatic doors were slammed shut, and big speeches produced no tangible results.

Persad-Bissessar and her government are building bridges, opening markets, and creating opportunities for our citizens.

So when Dr Browne speaks of “pathetic excuses,” he is really describing the PNM’s entire foreign policy record.

The people of TT deserve to know the truth: the PNM had the chance, they failed, and now they are bitter because this government is doing what they never could.

DAVID BECKLES

Arima