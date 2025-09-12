PM right to secure Trinidad and Tobago's wellbeing

Parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs and parliamentary secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Nicholas Morris. - File photo by Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: There is no greater form of humanity than the prime minister’s drive to secure the wellbeing of Trinidad and Tobago.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar is correct in the position she has taken in response to calls for TT to assist in recovery related to the US air-missile strike. As a matter of fact, questions on the prime minister’s humanity, based on her recent statements, must be dismissed as misguided, unfounded and futile.

Persad-Bissessar must be commended for her courageous, resilient and determined stance to protect our nation as there is no greater form of humanity than her drive to secure the wellbeing of this twin-island state.

The prime ninister must be applauded for creating a legislative agenda, cabinet-driven policies, foreign policy and instituting national governance that places the socio-economic needs of citizens first.

For too long, thousands of our nation’s youths, families as well as dozens of communities have fallen into peril due to the cross-border drug trade. Too many mothers have cried over the graves of their slain children as past leaders failed to act. Finally, our nation has a leader willing to bravely attack this problem head on without fear or favour.

By fighting to ensure that our citizens will no longer fall prey to this trade, by fighting to prevent parents from losing their children and ensuring that our youth have viable sustainable options, the prime minister is preserving humanity.

NICHOLAS MORRIS

MP, Mayaro