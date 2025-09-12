PM orders 'immediate' payment of salary arrears for 950 NIB staff, retirees

Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar speaks with the media outside the Red House ahead of a sitting of Parliament on September 12. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissesssar has ordered the immediate payment of salary arrears to some 950 current and past staff of the National Insurance Board (NIB), she told the House of Representatives in a ministerial statement on September 12.

The sum covers a collective award for 2014-2016 which she said had been legally registered but then never implemented by the former PNM government whom she dubbed as "vindictive, petty and spiteful." She said this announcement showed her government fulfilling its workers agenda and would be followed by more similar actions.

Some 600 current employees and 350 retirees are to be paid arrears, she said, although not detailing where the money would be coming from.

Her upbeat mood contrasted with the opposition's deep concerns over the termination of several hundred workers nationwide from the Unemployment Relief Programme (URP) and the prior firing of over 10,700 workers from the Cepep programme and 4,608 reforestation workers. However the government has dubbed Cepep and the URP as being rife with corruption and favouritism.

Persad-Bissessar's announcement was keenly welcomed by Public Services Association (PSA) president Felisha Thomas – talking to Newsday – whose union represented the NIB workers.

The PM said for over a decade NIB staff had awaited in frustration and deprivation for what was lawfully theirs, after "a legally binding collective agreement" between the PSA and NIB.

"That agreement was solemnly settled, duly signed, and lawfully registered, binding on all parties with the full force of law. Its terms were unambiguous; its obligations undeniable; its enforcement inescapable. And yet, in an egregious and unconscionable act of political obstruction, its benefits were deliberately withheld from the very workers it was designed to protect."

She said despite the "unambiguous and binding nature" of that agreement, the former PNM administration had deliberately blocked the NIB from honouring its obligations to workers.

"In doing so, they denied 600 current employees and 350 past employees their lawful entitlements for almost six years, effectively withholding salary increases that had been due for over 12 years.

"They placed political interference above the law, sacrificed justice on the altar of expediency, and in the process robbed thousands of citizens of their rightful salary adjustments and arrears."

Persad-Bissessar lamented a devastating human cost, in almost six years of denial, frustration and prolonged litigation.

She declared her restoration of workers rights, dignity and humanity, and her upholding of the rule of law as the bedrock of TT's democracy.

"Today, my government has acted decisively to correct this grave injustice and to restore what was denied for far too long.

"This action is not only about back pay and arrears." She said it was about honouring lawful agreements, defending basic rights, and proving no citizen was ever beneath the protection of the law.

"Accordingly, Cabinet has directed the NIB to implement the agreed salary adjustments with immediate effect (and) facilitate the full and prompt payment of all outstanding arrears to affected employees without delay."

"This is not merely the execution of a contract. This is the restoration of justice. It is the fulfilment of our workers’ agenda.

She hailed the PSA and NIB staff for their patience, resilience, and steadfast faith that justice would prevail.