PM: Budget in early October
PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar says the 2025/2026 national budget will be read in early October.
PM Persad-Bissessar was unable to give an exact date as she said revenue and expenditure proposals are still being examined.
However, she added that the budget is unlikely to be a balanced one.
"We have inherited some really bad treasury stock. We've inherited a lot of borrowing as well.
"I don't think we can have a balanced budget, so we may have expenditure outpacing revenues."
She added the government will have to "find creative ways to supplement those revenues."
