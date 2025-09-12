PM: Budget in early October

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - File photo

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar says the 2025/2026 national budget will be read in early October.

PM Persad-Bissessar was unable to give an exact date as she said revenue and expenditure proposals are still being examined.

However, she added that the budget is unlikely to be a balanced one.

"We have inherited some really bad treasury stock. We've inherited a lot of borrowing as well.

"I don't think we can have a balanced budget, so we may have expenditure outpacing revenues."

She added the government will have to "find creative ways to supplement those revenues."