OWTU: Government will improve energy-sector working conditions

OWTU president general Ancel Roget, centre, with UNC chairman Dave Tancoo, right, and Point Fortin MP Ernesto Kesar, earlier this year. -

The Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) said it is important to maintain unionised rigs, platforms and other facilities in the energy sector. It made this statement in a September 11 media release and accused the former PNM government of being anti-worker.

The OWTU, led by Ancel Roget, supported the UNC in the April 28 general election and also provided two candidates – Ernesto Kesar and Clyde Elder – who won their seats.

OWTU said, “Under this UNC and the coalition of interest government, the workers’ agenda forms a key aspect of government policy. Therefore, the business-as-usual PNM anti-worker and anti-labour agenda, characterised by the absence of trade union representation, low wages, poor terms and conditions, and weak health and safety standards for workers in the offshore sector, must not be allowed to continue.”

The OWTU said an anti-union approach has already contributed to the decline of the energy sector and will not be tolerated by the new government.

The release said on April 28, the country voted for the workers’ agenda as part of the government’s mandate.

“In this context, we demand that all companies comply with the government’s policy of the workers’ agenda, which ensures that workers receive union representation, a right that is also guaranteed in the Constitution of TT.

“As a country heavily dependent on oil and gas for our economic development and stability, it is crucial that the backbone of this industry, our offshore and onshore energy workers, are afforded union representation, protection, and all the lawful rights to which they are entitled.”

The OWTU said a unionised, offshore environment is not only a workplace but a symbol of workers’ rights and the maintenance of international safety standards.

The OWTU said it has always played a role in advocating for these protections and ensuring that the human cost of energy production is never overlooked or taken for granted.

“A unionised workforce contributes to national development and improves the country’s GDP. It ensures industrial peace and stability, reduces the risk of labour disputes, and promotes a skilled, motivated workforce that can help attract responsible investment to our country.

“Therefore, as we position TT to be the energy capital of the region and as we continue to navigate the evolving landscape of global energy, we must reaffirm our commitment to the workers who power this vital industry. Supporting the unionised energy sector is not just about labour, it is about justice, sustainability, national pride and progress.”

The OWTU welcomed all initiatives from international energy companies in assisting TT.

It also called on those companies and the wider public to support and strengthen unions' presence on all facilities, onshore and offshore.

“The future of our energy sector, and the dignity of our workers, depends on it.”

In July, workers at the Teak, Samaan and Poui fields operated by Perenco TT used their sick leave to protest against poor conditions and low salaries. Those employees were not unionised.

They complained of inferior PPE, delayed salary and severance payments, and a lack of medical or life insurance despite the risky work environment.

Employees of Adon Construction Ltd, the company that provides maintenance to the fields, said they would engage in their own action in light of similar issues.