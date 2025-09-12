Morris: PM not running from Venezuela issue

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

REPORTERS at the post-Cabinet briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, on September 11 asked when they would be able to discuss pressing issues such as geopolitical tensions between the US, Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago with Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

In reply, Nicholas Morris, parliamentary secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, said government ministers have remained very accessible to reporters, as evidenced by recent news stories featuring Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo, Local Government Minister Khadijah Ameen, plus Persad-Bissessar herself.

CNC3 reporter Dareece Polo asked about Persad-Bissessar's whereabouts, given the sole presence of Morris, Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath and Public Administration Minister Dominic Smith at the briefing.

Saying reporters had earlier been discussing recent remarks by Venezuelan vice president Delcy Rodriguez, Polo said, "Where is PM Persad-Bissessar to respond to these questions that are now in the public domain?"

In light of a US fleet of warships now assembling in the Southern Caribbean, Rodriguez has warned the governments of TT and Venezuela to dissociate themselves from "perverse plans of an aggression against the people of Bolivar."

Morris replied, "All members of the public would have noted this week in all of your papers...the Prime Minister had a number of statements on that issue.

"So the PM has been very accessible. She has spoken a lot on that issue." He said the PM has been involved in several meetings, even as Cabinet met.

"But the PM has always been accessible and commented on that issue.

"I am sure if you use the channels you will access her, just the same way that your media house would have printed statements from the PM in the past week on the same issue."

Morris sought to reiterate that government MPs and senators stood firmly behind Persad-Bissessar's statements in the past week especially with respect to the Colombian government.

"The PM is not running from the Venezuelan issue. She has been very, very, very outspoken on the issue and it has been printed in all your media houses.

"But today the Cabinet is meeting and the PM is in a number of meetings and we thought it very important that we get back to key issues such as education and the government's digital drive.

"But again, the PM will speak in due course as she has spoken in the past days on this issue."

Polo said while ministers can issue statements via WhatsApp, this does not facilitate reporters posing follow-up questions.

Morris replied that the PM has always been accessible. "Parliament returns tomorrow. The government has a very robust legislative agenda and you will also see the PM addressing the country as we go forward as Parliament reopens. So again, let's not create the narrative that the PM is not accessible to the media – she is."

Morris said Cabinet was still meeting, so the briefing had only those ministers who could leave the room while others remained engaged in national business.

He recalled seeing Tancoo engage with reporters and said every minister has been very accessible.

Newsday asked Morris if he could convey to Persad-Bissessar the reporters' desire to engage with her interactively, especially given Venezuela as the current hot-topic, plus the firings at Cepep and more recently the Unemployment Relief Programme (URP).

Could the PM engage with the media to discuss economic confidence in TT amid the Cepep and URP firings, Newsday asked.

Morris said, "I'd actually commend the Minister of Foreign Affairs (Sean Sobers) who, again, over the weekend was very vociferous and accommodating in his statement and his breakdown of the issue involving Venezuela and our relationship with this issue and even our place in Caricom."

He said as this issue goes forward, he was sure Sobers and the PM would communicate with reporters, as he said they have already done.

"I have looked at the front pages of the three daily papers today and can say Minister Ameen was very engaging on the issue of URP and so on.

"But again, that will be discussed as we go forward, but today the Cabinet was discussing a number of issues especially this being the first week of school and we saw it fit to comment on some very key issues that were discussed on education as well as the government's digital drive. But again, all of our ministers will continue to address you on those issues as we go forward."