Ministry reports no rise in rabies cases

Minister of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries Ravi Ratiram. - File photo

THE Agriculture Ministry has said there is no increase in cases or reports of suspected cases of bat biting or rabies among local animals.

“Veterinary officers from the ministry’s Animal Production and Health Division and the Anti-Rabies Unit continuously monitor the national rabies disease status and respond quickly to reports of bat biting from farmers and other animal owners, “ the ministry said in a media release on September 11.

The ministry said when cases are reported, those affected are given post-exposure prophylaxis, a treatment to prevent rabies.

“In collaboration with the Veterinary Public Health Department of the ministry, investigations are conducted in surrounding premises to determine whether bat biting is occurring in other locations.”

The ministry said it also provides guidance on bat-proofing residences and other measures to prevent bat biting, including removing trapped bats and controlling roosts to manage the bat population.

“All animals which have been bitten or are at risk, including other pets in the household or herd members of livestock, are vaccinated against rabies. Ring vaccination activities are also conducted for all at-risk animals within at least a ten kilometre radius of any premises with suspected cases of rabies.”

The ministry is urging people to remain vigilant and report any unusual behaviour in animals, evidence of bat bites or suspected rabies cases immediately to the nearest county veterinary office as early detection and intervention are key in preventing the spread of the disease.”