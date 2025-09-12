Melly Rose, Foodie Nation explore Marilissa Farm

Melly Rose -

International recording artist Melly Rose has teamed up with Foodie Nation for an adventure at Marilissa Farm, showcasing the heart of Trinidad’s agricultural beauty, culture, and community spirit.

In the latest episode, now live on Foodie Nation’s YouTube channel, viewers are invited to journey with Melly Rose and the Foodie Nation crew as they explore the lush grounds of Marilissa Farm, said a media release.

Guided by the farm’s owner, the team engaged in an authentic experience that highlighted the richness of local farming – from interacting with the animals to learning about the tools used for goat milking and how fresh milk is turned into creamy yoghurt.

The day didn’t stop there, Melly and the Foodie Nation crew also limed on the farm, sharing laughter, stories, and a delicious meal cooked right there on the wood fire using fresh, locally sourced ingredients. The collaboration captures the essence of Trinidadian culture: community, flavor, and joy, the release said.

“I had such an amazing time at Marilissa Farm. It was one of the best days, filled with nature, good vibes, and incredible food. Foodie Nation really created a beautiful experience,” said Melly Rose.

This collaboration between Melly Rose and Foodie Nation continues to celebrate Trinidad and Tobago’s culture, proving that there’s just as much magic in the land and people as there is in its music and cuisine.

The full episode is available now on Foodie Nation’s official YouTube channel.