K2K Alliance and Partners fertilises mas with Pollen Houses

Bulldog Lady Slipper Orchid - Gary Jordan

In bold, luminous and rich colours, the award-winning medium band K2K Alliance and Partners directs its creative spotlight to the environment with its 2026 presentation: Pollen Houses.

The band is known for their love for creating, with deep and philosophical messages.

The band will launch its 2026 presentation via its online platform, K2K-studios.com on October 4.

In a press release the band said Pollen Houses focus on the environment, particularly flowers.

It added that the launch date was intentional as it coincided with the feast day of St Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of ecology and animals.

St Francis was known for his “profound love” for all of God’s creations including flora and fauna, the release said.

Through the twins’ Karen and Kathy Norman creative eye, the environment will be depicted through “floral designs, various reflections, shapes and colours with subtle animal prints, adding a nod to the untamed beauty of nature.”

As to why pollen, the twins said, “Pollen, in many spiritual and cultural contexts, symbolises life, renewal, and prosperity.

“Sometimes used in prayers and rituals to sanctify objects and spaces, pollen also represents the connection between the natural and spiritual realms. Some believe that pollen is similar to the Holy Spirit because it covers everything and brings new life, just like the Holy Spirit guides us into truth.”

They designers used two concepts in creating the costumes: The Pollen Path and The House of Life.

“The Pollen Path is a ceremonial path used by some Native American cultures, representing the journey of life and the importance of balance and interconnectedness.

“Whereas the House of Life represents a state of being, where one is walking the ‘Pollen Path’, that is, striving for spiritual harmony and connection to the sacred. It signifies living a prayerful life, seeking blessings, and cultivating inner peace and balance,” it said.

K2K deliberately chose a uniquely crafted bouquet of irises and orchids to tell that narrative, the release said.

“Irises, which traditionally symbolise faith and hope, act as the layering focal filler of the arrangement, while, orchids, which symbolises refinement, strength and endurance, creates the shape and balance of the bouquet.”

The band will consist of five sections: The murmur of the bee, the savage bloom of the Bulldog Lady Slipper Orchid, the untamed blossoming of the moth orchids, the twelve-inch divide of the bearded iris and the vanda orchid and the black orchid running through a field of midnight irises.

The collection’s formal gowns and suits were designed to deliver “dramatic elegance”, the release said.

“Others provide an ostentatious discourse of empowerment, a narrative that accentuates the importance of individuality and self-expression. This season, the woman weaves a delicate tapestry of untamed allure and sophisticated liberation. She radiates a cultivated elegance, with vintage demure caftans that flirt between the adventurous and the rooted.

“The collection transports us to an imaginary destination where orchids lift their heads in curiosity and irises gracefully sashay in the wind, to the humming melody of the wings of black and white bees.”

The band also highlighted its more than a decade partnership with photographer Gary Jordan.

For the 2026 collection, the band and Jordan deliberately used white, androgynous figures, porcelain-painted muses to show the work.

“Through them, the act of pollination becomes more than just botanical, it becomes poetic.

“The Pollen Houses campaign is not merely a photoshoot. It is a fusion of costume design photographic storytelling, and metaphorical exploration, made possible through years of artistic trust and mutual respect between designer and photographer.

“As Carnival continues to evolve into a platform for avant-garde expression, collaborations like this one reaffirm that mas can be both beautiful and boldly conceptually rooted in tradition, but unafraid to bloom into something new,” the release said.