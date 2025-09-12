Judge dismisses credit union bid in $30m loan dispute

Justice Joan Charles -

THE High Court has dismissed an application by Venture Credit Union Co-operative Society Ltd seeking possession of two parcels of land and repayment of more than $45 million from a family tied to a $30 million loan.

Justice Joan Charles delivered the ruling on September 11. She dismissed the credit union’s application for judgment against Latiff and Nariman Mohammed and ordered the institution to pay the costs of the application. The matter will next be heard on November 17.

The case stems from a 2015 mortgage agreement in which Shameer and Narissa Baksh borrowed $30 million from the credit union, secured against a five-acre and a seven-acre parcel of land in Savana Grande South, Cumuto. The seven-acre property was jointly owned by Narissa’s parents, Latiff and Nariman Mohammed, who signed as sureties.

Venture Credit Union argued that the Bakshs defaulted on loan repayments, leaving $29.4 million in principal and more than $15.6 million in interest outstanding, plus accruing daily interest. The institution sought vacant possession of both properties and full repayment.

However, the Mohammeds, represented by Senior Counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, said they never understood the nature of the mortgage they signed.

They told the court they believed they were guaranteeing a $400,000 loan to repair chicken pens, not securing a $30 million facility. The couple, now elderly, said their consent was obtained through misrepresentation and undue influence from their daughter and son-in-law.

Justice Charles found that the Mohammeds raised a viable defence of undue influence. She noted that their close relationship with the Bakshs, their limited education, age, and lack of independent legal advice at the time of signing created a presumption that their consent was not freely given.

“I find that the defence raises a real prospect of success and the matter should go to trial,” the judge said.

As a result, the judge dismissed Venture’s application for immediate possession and repayment.

Venture Credit Union was represented by Senior Counsel Ian Benjamin, Pierre Rudder, and Elena Araujo.

Also representing the Mohammed are Roger Mark Kawalsingh and Ashely Roopchansingh. There was a previous default judgment against Bakshs.