Jason Holder, Patriots knock Royals out of CPL playoff contention

Jason Holder of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots appeals for lbw against Daniel Sams of Barbados Royals during the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on September 11. - Photo by Randy Brooks/CPL T20 via Getty Images

FOR the second time this season, former West Indies captain Jason Holder put in a terrific allround performance against his old team Barbados Royals as he helped his St Kitts and Nevis Patriots franchise to a dramatic one-run victory at Kensington Oval, Barbados, on September 11.

In a must-win encounter for the two teams at the bottom of the six-team Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) table, Holder crucially held his nerves in the final over of the match when he defended 14 runs to see the Royals close their innings on 149 for seven in pursuit of a 150-run target. The victory took the Patriots to eight points from their full quota of ten matches, bringing them level with the fourth-placed Guyana Amazon Warriors who still have two games left. The Warriors will book a playoff spot by winning one of their last two preliminary matches against the St Lucia Kings (September 13) or the Royals (September 14).

For Rovman Powell and the Royals, they are heading for the CPL exits after picking up just three points from their eight matches to date. They will close off a disappointing campaign with matches against the Warriors and four-time champs Trinbago Knight Riders.

Batting first in the pivotal clash against the Royals, it was Holder's big hitting which muscled the Patriots to a competitive 150 for seven. Holder made 53 not out off 30 balls and slammed five sixes. At one stage, the Patriots were crawling along at 74 for five in the 12th over, but Holder's 74-run stand for the sixth wicket with Navin Bidaisee (30 off 23) gave the St Kitts team a score they could work with. Pakistani opening batsman Mohammad Rizwan also chipped in with 39 off 36.

Playing in his maiden CPL campaign, the 25-year-old Bidaisee again showed his value with his leg spin, grabbing figures of two for 24. His strikes were key as well as he got the wickets of the dangerous left-handed pair of Quinton de Kock (22) and Sherfane Rutherford (25) as the Royals looked to kick on in the middle overs.

When Rutherford was spectacularly caught by Evin Lewis on the backward square-leg boundary, the Royals were on 88 for four and needed 63 runs off the last 44 balls as Powell came to the crease. Powell made 16 off 13 and showed good intent, but was dismissed off the last ball of Waqar Salamkheil's spell in the 16th over when he played an ill-advised heave out to Dominic Drakes in the deep. The wily Salamkheil had figures of two for 27.

With the home team needing 35 off the last four overs, Holder (two for 32) and Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah (one for 30) were brilliant at the death as they kept the Patriots in the hunt. Shah conceded just four in the 17th over, with Holder conceding five in the subsequent over to go along with the scalp of Chris Green (four).

The Royals got 12 runs in the penultimate over while their last recognised batsman Rassie van der Dussen (37 not out off 27) was also dropped in the over by Mikyle Louis, adding to the Kensington tension. With 14 needed to start the last over, Barbados looked in control as van der Dussen smashed the first ball of the over for six. However, Holder stuck to his guns and came up clutch when it mattered most. And with two runs needed off the last ball, Holder delivered the perfect delivery to trap Daniel Sams (four) lbw and give the Patriots the most dramatic of victories.

The Patriots' playoff hopes are now out of their hands, but at least they have a fighting chance thanks to their terrific skipper Holder who copped the Man of the Match award.

Earlier this season, Holder had another brilliant showing against the Royals when he took four for 14 and made 38 off 21 to steer the Patriots to a 12-run victory on home soil.

Summarised Scores:

ST KITTS & NEVIS PATRIOTS 150/7 (20 overs) (Jason Holder 53 not out, Mohammad Rizwan 39, Navin Bidaisee 30; Eathan Bosch 3/26, Chris Green 2/18) vs BARBADOS ROYALS 149/7 (20 overs) (Rassie van der Dussen 37 not out, Brandon King 29, Sherfane Rutherford 25, Quinton de Kock 22; N Bidaisee 2/24, Waqar Salamkheil 2/27). Patriots won by one run.