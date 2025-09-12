Government committee to tackle cyber security, AI fraud

Minister of Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence Dominic Smith at the post-Cabinet meeting at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, September 11. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence Minister Dominic Smith said Cabinet has newly approved an inter-ministerial committee to deal with cyber security and artificial intelligence (AI). He said it is meant to address cyber-security threats and AI-enabled scams.

He said there has been a rapid increase in cyber-related incidents and AI-enabled scams targeting public officials and well-known organisations.

“The range of illicit activities that currently target citizens include, but are not limited to, investor scams, some of which are using AI-generated likenesses of public figures, with the intent to defraud citizens. The government takes these threats very seriously.

“The second item relates to phishing attacks and ransomware operations targeting individuals and public institutions. The third item relates to identity theft and fraudulent use of personal and financial information. Of course, though AI has great potential, there has also been the emergence of AI-driven misinformation campaigns that threaten social trust and public order.”

Smith said the government has developed a national cyber security and AI framework which includes a whole-government approach to cyber-resilience, scam prevention and AI governance; the incorporation of international best practices for AI safety, transparency and the ethical use of emerging technologies; and the implementation of a national awareness campaign on scams using AI likenesses, also known as deepfakes and digital impersonation.

“This committee is meant to strengthen capacity within law enforcement to investigate and prosecute cyber security and AI-driven fraud and to enhance partnership with financial institutions, telecommunications companies and tech platforms to proactively block fraudulent schemes.”

Smith said the committee is made up of representatives from the Homeland Security Ministry, the Finance Ministry, the Office of the Attorney General, the Office of the Prime Minister, the police service’s cyber and social media unit, the Financial Intelligence Unit and the TT Cyber Security Incident and Response Team, (TTCSIRT). He said his ministry will chair the committee and provide the secretariat.

“The committee will serve as the national co-ordinating body for cyber security and AI-related policy, incident response and legislative alignment, as well as report quarterly on emerging threats, legislative gaps and recommended interventions.”

He said there was no intention to pry into the lives of citizens. He said the policy is geared to the protection of the citizen of every level.

Asked if court orders would still be needed for interception of information, he said the various bodies in charge of interrogation would have an opinion on it.

“We have made an effort to engage TTCSIRT, the FIU and the police cyber security unit, and that is where that information may reside.”

Smith was asked for advice on tackling investor scams and misinformation using the faces of public individuals, including media personnel, as the process was a tedious one.

“I have received reports of impersonation of myself, so it’s not selective of who/when/where. Common citizens on the ground have been impersonated and many have been victims of these things.

“In general, best practice is, if using a social media channel or part of a body, ensure the things you subscribe to, ensure what the policies are for the tools you’re using, and at the end of the day, you have a choice as to whether or not you choose to engage with these channels. We do live in a digital society, so it’s almost inescapable.”

He called on the public to “be prudent in how you approach digital identification, be circumspect in how you share information online on what devices, that’s the first challenge.”

He said government has a role to play but it was improtant for people to educate themselves and be careful about what activities they engage in.

Smith said the government has also approved a digital readiness assessment with associated development and implementation of these recommendations for existing digital societal gaps.

He said the last readiness assessment was done in conjunction with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

“The key pillars the government is seeking to address are its digital readiness, aligned with the UNDP’s digital transformation framework; linking connectivity of people, the connectivity of government; regulation as it relates to this connectivity; the economy; and the cross-cutting enablers, including issues such as inter-operability, e-payments and AI assistance.”

Smith said these assessments will take place over two-three years, but the government has seen it fit to advance the timeline to look at advancements in AI and generative AI.

“The main item as it relates to this readiness assessment will tackle the national digital baseline established by international benchmarks to set TT as the leader against its peers in the global sphere, to identify institutional legal infrastructural and human capital gaps that constrain our digital transformation as a nation; and to establish and implement road maps for the next five years.”

He said the ministry will be monitoring and evaluating these indicators to enable progressive tracking of success across all ministries.