Fyzabad, Moruga move to Southern Football Association summit

- File photo

Fyzabad FC and Moruga FC moved to the top of their Southern Football Association (SFA) groups with contrasting results when matches continued over the weekend.

In Lennox Pilgrim group A play on September 7, Fyzabad showed off their scoring prowess when they defeated Ste Madeleine Strikers 4-1. The victory took Fyzabad to 12 points from five matches, the same tally as Dream Team. By virtue of their +12 goal differential, though, Fyzabad moved to the summit of the five-team table.

Joshua Gustave scored a brace to lead Fyzabad’s charge, with Jeremy Duntin and veteran attacker Bevon Bass adding a goal apiece. Rhowen Stewart-Williams scored the lone goal for Ste Madeleine who are fourth in group A.

In John Alleyne group B action, Moruga battled to a 2-2 draw with Cedar Hill SC as they moved to the group’s summit with ten points from five matches. Chris Collins and Marcus John scored for Moruga, with Andy London bagging a brace for Cedar Hill.

Meanwhile, on September 6, the bottom-placed group B team Mascall FA stunned Merikins Youth Club when they got a 4-1 victory. Merikins went into the match atop the group B table, but a Quacy Cooper double pushed Mascall FA to their first win of the campaign. Akiel London and Matthew Lee Cummings scored the other goals for Mascall FA, with impressive attacker Kellon Williams getting the lone item for Merikins who slipped to second on the four-team table with nine points.

With only a few match days left before the teams in the “Big 6” are decided, the SFA action is only expected to heat up from here.