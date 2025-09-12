Forex cure worse than the disease?

-

PAOLO KERNAHAN

Well, it’s not quite a cure, is it?

Central Bank Governor Larry Howai floated the idea of increased exchange rates to dampen forex demand and encourage exporters and others to repatriate their forex holdings nestled in foreign bank accounts. This isn’t a strategy or even a fix for our long-standing Forex drought – it’s merely a measure; a treatment for the symptom, not the disease.

His detailed and sobering report on the forex crisis was probably not quite what this administration was hoping for. The UNC campaigned heavily on the existence of a shadowy cartel pulling the banks’ strings and gorging on the lion’s share of forex. The governor’s failure to produce evidence to support this narrative is a bit inconvenient.

The Persad-Bissessar administration, so enamoured of the Trump regime, has ironically found itself in a bit of an Epstein files situation. It manufactured an uppercrust forex villain the public could sink its teeth into, only to have their appointee to the Central Bank dispel the notion, leading Minister in the Ministry of Finance Kennedy Swaratsingh to quip, “The absence of evidence isn’t the evidence of absence.”

Having been robbed of the villain they were promised, many party supporters online happily substituted Howai himself. “He lyin’!”

While there may not be a back room with men in pin-striped suits shovelling US into suitcases, there is plainly evident inequality in access to the life-sustaining green; some citizens/businesses are more equal than others.

Larger businesses, while indifferent to this imbalance, suffer its collateral effects too. A tilted forex system nourishes the black market, which in turn feeds money laundering, the drug trade and violent crime that scourges the whole society.

Increased interest rates won’t address the core challenge, which is a supply and demand issue.

Even if demand is stifled through higher interest rates, that measure on its own won’t improve supply, which has been falling inexorably, almost in tandem with the senescence of our oil and gas sector.

Howai’s bet on a return of forex holdings from foreign shores is more prayer than prognostication. Citizens currently own more foreign exchange than the Central Bank. How many will be keen on returning their money home if they can’t be sure they can get it out when they need it?

There was quite a bit of focus on spending patterns as a key driver of forex reserves consumption. Trinis love to spend – cars, clothes, entertainment, trips abroad to flex on the ‘gram; just put it on your card.

However, lots of small businesses have turned to multiple credit cards to keep their shelves stocked, given that getting US from the bank is near impossible for mere mortals. You can bet on banks further reducing the US allocation on credit cards, if not eliminating it, as the situation worsens.

Increased interest rates will slow down the economy – there will be fewer loans and car sales, construction freezes and increased costs across the board that will slightly annoy the wealthy and further crush barely-surviving hacks trying to make it from one week to the next.

What is the nature of this economy today, anyway? We moved from a production-based to a consumption-based market. With some minor exceptions, the private sector is largely a vampiric entity bred to feed off oil and gas revenues processed through the state.

It’s even worse than that. As former minister in the ministry of finance Mariano Browne pointed out, in his own ruminations on the subject, governments have been running deficit budgets for more than 20 years.

That means a lot of our pretensions to wealth – the Porsches, gleaming shopping centres and fancy homes, etc – are built on borrowed money. A significant portion of the country's economic activity is driven by government spending. Our success is mostly a fiction today.

Confronting that lie simply with increased interest rates, or even a devaluation, won’t do anything but impose further severe suffering on those already burdened with the baked-in inequalities of our artificial economy.

Economist Indera Sagewan Ali advocates increased interest rates coupled with import controls on non-essentials.

I agree with her assessment that we need to aggressively pursue low-hanging fruit like tourism and cocoa production, as well as encourage innovation in manufacturing to reduce the volume of imported inputs in the processes.

There will be unavoidable pain like higher costs, increased job losses and business closures in the short term. These grim tolls were inevitable anyway, along with the certain death of maintaining the status quo.