Dreams Take Flight at Queen’s Hall

Marvin Smith. -

THE original musical, Dreams Take Flight, being held at Queen’s Hall on September 13-14, features a star-studded cast of singers, with proceeds going to the Errol Mahabir Memorial Foundation.

Producer Colin Mahabir said the play is a true musical made up of well-known songs melted together to tell a story.

“I’m using songs that people would know, songs from Elton John and Michael Bolton and Michael Jackson and others. It’s quite an eclectic mix of genres, pop and rock and country and even some classic-inspired pieces but more contemporary. The songs are carefully chosen to tell a story, which is what makes this very unique. It’s not that we’ve written songs for a show, but we’ve taken songs that people know and found songs that have the lyrics that will tell the story, with just some minor tweaking of lyrics here and there.

“The story explores the challenges facing some of today’s young people through the stories of a sad but hopeful orphan looking to find love in a lonely world; a young woman whose low self-esteem has led her to selling herself on the streets; a confused young man in search of himself; and a despairing drug and alcohol addict. It is a tale of how these characters are inspired to escape the lives in which they feel trapped, by believing in themselves, and in their dreams, after being inspired by some ‘angels’.”

Among the performers are Candace Alcantara, Aurora Tardieu, Rozeanna Winchester, Jamal Winchester, Marvin Smith, Luke Samerson, Josh Samerson, Candice Mahabir, Devin Harry Paul, Michelle Xavier and Lesley Lewis-Alleyne. Ten-year-old Norah Reid will be making her debut.

The musical will be conducted by musical director, June Nathaniel, supported by an amazing band under the direction of musical director/arranger, Gregory Wong Fo Sue and including members of Lujoe and the Gifted. Brian Mac Farlane will be set designer and Dr Helmer Hilwig is the stage director.

Mahabir said the show’s proceeds would go towards supporting the Errol Mahabir Memorial Foundation, named for his father, the late government minister Errol Mahabir. He said his father was a supporter of the arts throughout his life.

“The foundation was set up to support talented musicians in the country who can’t afford to further their musical education, whether locally or abroad. It is designed to raise funds to provide grants to these students over time.

“We will not only provide financial support but our team will also provide mentoring and monitoring their performance to keep them on track and make sure they achieve the objectives they set out to do.”

He said young people can easily go astray so the foundation will try to play a role in keeping them on the straight and narrow.

“For example if you get a young person who gets accepted into a school of music, let’s say in New York, you leave Trinidad, you’re living in New York, there are so many distractions, especially at a younger age. Sometimes you need someone who could keep you on track, because there are many things that can lead you astray, so we will monitor their academic performance.

“Basically we say OK, we’re going to give you a grant for a year, but I want to see your reports every quarter, or every semester, so that we make sure you are putting in the work and are having the discipline that’s necessary. If we see you slacking off, we’ll talk with you, we’ll guide you, give you advice, etc. We’re not going to pull the plug on you immediately, but if after two or three semesters, you’re still playing the fool, well then we’ll say, somebody else could use this. Young people do need guidance. Not everyone can deal with the demands of that kind of thing themselves and not all of them have the familial support sometimes that is necessary.”

Mahabir said they had been trying to get companies to sponsor tickets so secondary and tertiary students could see the show free of charge.

Showtimes are September 13 at 7 pm and September 14 at 2 pm and 7 pm respectively.

For more info visit The Errol Mahabir Memorial Foundation on Facebook and Instagram or the Queen’s Hall website.