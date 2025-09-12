Dowlath: Government to upgrade WiFi for 580 schools

Minister of Education Dr Michael Dowlath addresses the media at a post-Cabinet meeting at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, September 11. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

EDUCATION Minister Dr Michael Dowlath said government will upgrade the wireless connectivity of 125 government and government-assisted secondary schools and 455 primary schools. He was speaking at the post-Cabinet briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, on September 11, four days into the new school term.

Dowlath said the aim was to boost e-learning and e-testing, as a prelude to the issuance of laptops due "in the upcoming weeks."

The government has promises to provide laptops to all Form One students. It was a campaign promise by the UNC in the April 28 general election.

Dowlath said the ministry will return to the practice of publicly naming the top 200 pupils by performance in the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam and the country's top 25 performing schools,

He announced a recognition ceremony for these pupils.

Welcoming a 99 per cent attendance by pupils returning to school this week, he noted "very significant repairs" done in the vacation repair programme to 271 schools, plus 117 emergency works. He hailed the co-operation of the Ministry of Public Utilities and MTS.

Of the SEA exam sat by 17,870 pupils, he said the top 200 pupils consisted of 123 females (62 per cent) and 78 males (38 per cent.)

By geography, he said top performers ranged from a high of 30 per cent from Victoria to one per cent in Tobago and three per cent in North East Trinidad.

Dowlath said 62 per cent of top performers were from denominational schools, 20 per cent from private schools and 11 per cent from government schools.

He named the top performers as Nicholas Dolly (Chaguanas Government), Sandhya Maharaj (Macaulay Government), Xavier Telesford (home-schooled), who all placed joint first, followed by fourth-placed Kailash Dialsingh (Exchange Presbyterian) and fifth-placed Ashlyn Ramkissoon (Jordan Hill Presbyterian.)

Asked if girls were outperforming boys, Dowlath said two out of the three top performers were boys, although suggesting many boys need help in Mathematics in the SEA and CSEC exams.

Asked about inequality in the education system, he said the ministry would examine syllabus content and delivery, having met the Curriculum Division since May.

"We have been looking recently especially at the use of AI tutors and the support, together with the Ministry of Public Admin and AI."

Dowlath said police and school authorities were investigating incidents of school violence at El Dorado East and Arima North Secondary Schools. He said the ministry was considering expanding its guidance programme to schools. Regarding any renewal of counsellors' contracts, he said this was under review.

He noted school leadership vacancies of 90 in primary schools and 250 in secondary schools.

Asked about the registration of Venezuelan pupils to enter TT schools. "That matter is engaging the attention of the government right now. It is a complex issue."