Deputy CoP: 'We fully support Top Cop'

Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander, second left, greets Deputy CoP Junior Benjamin during the Police Sports Day at St James Barracks on May 10. - File photo

FOLLOWING a strong warning from Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander to the police executive team, directing them to support Commissioner of Police (CoP) Allister Guevarro, Deputy Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin has responded by affirming unity within the leadership.

Alexander, speaking at the recent passing-out parade at the Police Academy, reminded the executive team, "There is no application for the Commissioner of Police, and there is no reason to feel hurt."

Turning away from the new recruits, Alexander directly addressed the executive team of senior officers.

He said, "Support is necessary: we have noticed a lot of people not giving the support needed to challenge the present state of crime we are facing.

"If there are people who think for one reason or another, they are no longer willing to serve, bring a piece of paper with your name on it that says you have come to an end of your service, and you no longer want to serve. It’s as simple as that."

Responding to Alexander, Benjamin, at a media briefing on September 11 at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain, said: "There is tremendous unity within the executive team. In fact, in our meeting earlier today, the togetherness and collaboration were evident and uplifting."

Benjamin responded positively to the comments, emphasising that the executive receives all feedback constructively, as it helps sharpen their focus.

"We remain committed to our roles, without fear, favour, malice or ill will.

"We fully support our commissioner, not 100 per cent, not 150, but 250 per cent.

"He is doing a tremendous job, and the entire executive team stands firmly with him."

Asked if the public nature of Alexander’s comments, described by some as "airing dirty laundry," impacted morale in the service, Benjamin offered reassurance.

"Let me assure you, our morale is very high. We are a professional organisation, and we welcome constructive criticism where it helps us improve.

"We are not perfect, but our officers are focused and driven.

"Just look at our crime reduction figures, our community engagement and how we are stepping up every day."