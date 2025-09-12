DCP: Bodies washed ashore to remain at Forensic

Deputy Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

DEPUTY Commissioner of Police (DCP) Junior Benjamin says there is no fixed timeline for how long the police will keep the decomposing remains of two unidentified men found along the north-east coast last week.

One body was discovered washed ashore in Cumana, Toco, on September 5. The other was found at Balandra Beach on September 7.

There has been widespread speculation that the bodies could be linked to the 11 people reportedly killed in a US strike on a Venezuelan vessel allegedly carrying drugs destined for Trinidad and Tobago.

Speaking at a media briefing on September 11, Benjamin said, "The remains are kept indefinitely, or until some form of identification or confirmation of next of kin is made."

On the protocol in such cases, Benjamin said, "There is a well-established process. If a body remains unidentified, it is taken to the Forensic Science Centre.

"From there, crime scene investigators will attempt to extract fingerprints.

"If we can match those to any known identities in our databases, we proceed accordingly."

Pressed further, he added, "If identification is still not possible, the remains will stay at forensic facilities until such time that identification can be made."