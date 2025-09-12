DCP Benjamin: Sharp decline in crime as SoE nears end

DCP Junior Benjamin at a police media briefing at police administration building, Sackville Street, Port of Spain, September 10. - Lincoln Holder

With just over a month to go before the State of Emergency (SoE) is expected to end in late October, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Operations Junior Benjamin says the country has seen significant progress in the fight against crime.

Speaking at a media briefing on September 11, Benjamin shared operational data collected under the ongoing SoE. He reported, as of that date, a total of 4,555 operations had been conducted nationwide. These targeted efforts focused on 1,514 priority offenders and led to 25,656 searches.

As a result, 1,775 individuals have been arrested, while police recovered 118 firearms and 1,477 rounds of assorted ammunition. On the narcotics front, officers seized 227.7 kilogrammes of cannabis, 133 marijuana plants, 30 seedlings, and seven kilogrammes of cocaine.

“This is an ongoing process: however, when we examine our crime statistics, we can clearly see that the hard work of the TTPS is yielding results.”

He pointed to the reduction in homicides as one of the clearest indicators of success. As of September 11, he said there have been 260 homicides recorded, describing it as a sharp decline from the more than 440 murders reported for the same period in 2024. A drop of over 180 homicides.

“This progress is a direct result of the strategic leadership of our CoP Allister Guevarro and the focused efforts of all our officers on the ground. The strategies and policies we’ve implemented are working.”

Benjamin addressed questions about the status of those arrested during the SoE. He said 61 individuals have been detained under detention orders, 60 of whom remain in custody, with one person pending execution of an order. An additional 45 individuals remain at large, all subjects of active detention orders.

“I will ensure that we make the exact figures available to you subsequently.”

Asked if the decline in murders was also reflected in other gang-related activities such as extortion, threats, and intimidation of businesses, Benjamin said there has been a broad reduction across several key indicators.

“Violent crimes are down 22 per cent compared to the same period last year, from 3,221 in 2024 to 2,512 in 2025. Serious reported crimes have decreased by 15 per cent, surpassing our original target of ten per cent. Larceny of motor vehicles has dropped by 34 per cent, well above our reduction target of 20 per cent.”

Benjamin credited the results to the dedicated efforts of law enforcement officers, boosted by improved morale and enhanced operational support.

“These figures are a testament to the work of our officers. The addition of bulletproof vests, tactical support, and renewed leadership is having a clear impact,” he added.

He closed by urging continued co-operation from the public and community stakeholders with the police.