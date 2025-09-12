Consider a Trinidad and Tobago Legacy Treaty

THE EDITOR: Singapore transformed in one generation. Qatar diversified beyond oil. Can TT do the same?”

What if TT could finally secure sustainable wealth, security and wellness, beyond election cycles, beyond party lines, and beyond short-term political agendas?

What if we had a Legacy Treaty? A bold, constitutionally-entrenched framework designed to outlast governments and guarantee generational progress?

This treaty would serve as a permanent national roadmap, ensuring that every administration, regardless of political affiliation, works toward one shared vision of national development.

The three pillars of the Legacy Treaty are:

Wealth creation – Build a diversified, innovation-driven economy fueled by our geographical location and human capital. Aim to reduce dependency on oil and gas through mandatory GDP diversification. Attract global and diaspora investments while developing a framework for stabilizing and growing SMEs.

National Security – Protect people, assets, and stability through: constitutionally protected funding for law enforcement, cyber defence and disaster resilience. Community Economic Security Zones to reduce crime through job creation and skills training in “hot zones.” Transparent, independent crime data reporting to rebuild public trust.

Health and Wellness – Invest in people as our greatest resource: universal annual health screenings for all citizens. Expansion of mental health support in schools and workplaces. Innovation-driven healthcare, leveraging telemedicine and Caribbean-centric medical research.

Why a Legacy Treaty Matters?

Unlike five-year manifestos that change with every election, a Legacy Treaty would bind all future governments to measurable, transparent targets, including: Minimum annual economic diversification goals; constitutionally protected security and healthcare funding; independent audits, oversight, and real-time public dashboards to track progress.

This is not just another policy.

This is a national pact, a commitment to future generations. For TT to thrive as a Small Island Developing State (SIDS), we the people must demand continuity. We must insist that this treaty becomes part of the government’s constitutional mandate.

The debate on development beyond politics must begin now. To rise beyond the likes of Singapore in competitiveness and diversify beyond the blueprint left by Qatar, we must demand more, expect more, and design more.

NIGEL TENIA

Port of Spain