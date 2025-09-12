Bandits steal $100k from van at MovieTowne

BANDITS stole $100,000 from a man who went to shop at PriceSmart in MovieTowne, Port of Spain, on September 11.

The 32-year-old man from East Dry River went with two people to First Citizens Bank at One Woodbrook Place at around 5.15 pm where he withdrew the money.

He put it in the centre console of his Nissan Navarra before arriving at MovieTowne half-hour later, and parking in the ground-floor carpark near KFC.

The man and the two passengers got out and went into PriceSmart.

When they returned to the van at around 6.45 pm, he saw the right back-seat window was broken and, upon checking, noticed the money he had withdrawn, along with US$3,000, was missing from his centre console.

PC Charles of the St James Police Station is investigating the incident.

Police are also searching for three men who robbed a Jamaican woman and her 18-month-old baby while they were asleep at their home in El Socorro.

Around 4.15 am on September 11, police responded to a report of a burglary at Pundit Street.

When they arrived, a 34-year-old woman told them she was at her home with her daughter when, at around 3.30 am, she was awakened by the men who were standing inside her apartment.

They announced a robbery and demanded money from her.

She handed them US$2,000 and her Samsung S20 cell phone worth $1,800.

The suspects then left without harming her or her daughter.

Police have not yet made any arrests in connection with the incident, but PC Boodhai of the Barataria Police Station has been assigned as the lead investigator on the case.