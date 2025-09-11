Yuh Doh Leave Fowl to Watch Corn! goes to Cipriani College

A scene from the play Yuh Doh Leave Fowl to Watch Corn!. -

RS/RR Productions’ new comedy Yuh Doh Leave Fowl to Watch Corn! heads to Cipriani College for two shows on September 13 and 14.

A media release said, the play follows one “ordinary” day gone completely off the rails – women waking up in the wrong beds, men swearing they don’t know how, and a maid who just can’t keep her mouth shut. As the old saying goes, “Yuh Doh Leave Fowl to Watch Corn!” Audiences are guaranteed a night of pure mischief and mayhem.

The cast features Richard Ragoobarsingh, Leslie Ann Lavine, Zo Mari Tanker, Kala Neehall, Benita Wilson and Andrew Friday. The production is directed by Debra Boucaud Mason alongside and Ragoobarsingh.

Cipriani College Box Office opens from 12 pm-6 pm daily. Online tickets are also available.

Showtimes are 8.30 pm on September 13 and 6.30 pm on September 14.

For tickets and info call: 481-2185 or 744-7581.