West Side Stars, Zenith youths get fast start in National Volleyball Champs

- File photo

The under-21 teams of Zenith and West Side Stars were among the teams which got off to winning starts when the TT Volleyball Federation’s (TTVF) National Volleyball Championships spiked off at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena in Tacarigua over the weekend. There were over 20 matches across six divisions as the championships started off with a bang.

In the men’s under-21 division on September 7, Zenith showed their intent early as they notched victories over JMVP and Big SEPoS. In their first encounter, Zenith won the first set 25-22 against JMVP before the latter team battled back to take the second set 25-20. The third and decisive set was taken 25-12 by the Zenith outfit. Zenith’s second clash was smoother for them as they edged Big SEPoS 25-21 in the first set before taking the second set 25-12 to seal the victory.

Also in the men’s under-21 division, Big SEPoS blanked Southern United Volleyball Association (SUVA) in straight sets (25-12, 25-21), while NASC also got a win over the SUVA team. NASC took the first set 25-19 before SUVA reversed that in the second set to win it 25-19. NASC won the third set 25-15 to clinch the overall victory.

In the women’s under-21 division, West Side Stars 1 got the championships off to a perfect start with a straight sets win (25-18, 25-14) over JMVP. In their second match, West Side Stars 1 got the better of West side Stars’ second team with another straight sets triumph (25-9, 25-20). Meanwhile, Karasu also got a good start in the women’s under-21 division when they defeated West Side Stars 2 25-18, 25-14 and also got by SUVA 25-12, 25-21.

In the women’s C division, Glamorgan made their intentions clear with three straight victories. On September 6, Glamorgan defeated West side Stars 2 15-9, 15-8, before defeating Troopers 15-16, 15-6 later that day. On September 7, the Glamorgan girls returned to get another straight sets win, defeating JMVP 15-6, 15-5.

In the men’s C division, Big SEPoS made a big statement with a pair of victories. Big SEPoS’ first game against SUVA was a tight one as they came from a set down to land a 2-1 victory (6-15, 16-14, 15-13). Big SEPoS had a battle on their hands in their second contest as they got another 2-1 result, this time against Zenith. The final score read 15-10, 13-15, 15-8 in favour of Big SEPoS.

In the women’s B division, Zenith pulled off a stunning 2-1 win over JMVP. Zenith took the first set 25-20 before JMVP claimed the second set 25-12. The Zenith women rose to the occasion in the decisive set as they won it 25-19 to seize the contest.

The lone match in the men’s division was an exciting one, as Challengers came from a set down to defeat Karasu 2-1. Karasu won the first set 25-17, before the Challengers men accepted the gauntlet thrown down to them to take the next two sets 25-16, 25-21.

Action in the men’s and women’s B divisions will resume on September 12, with matches in the C division continuing on September 13.