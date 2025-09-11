Venezuelan VP warns Trinidad and Tobago: Take it easy, do not dare

Venezuelan vice president Delcy Rodriguez. -

THE Venezuelan vice president has sent what she called a "clear message" to the US Department of War and the governments of Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, as geopolitical tensions rise over the US deployment of warships and troops in the southern Caribbean.

"Take it easy, do not dare and do not even think about it," Delcy Rodriguez said on the morning of September 11.

"You are lending yourselves to the perverse plans of an aggression against the people of Bolívar."

She spoke in the state of Sucre during the deployment of the Independence 200 plan, part of Venezuela's defence strategy to protect its sovereignty.

Rodriguez added, "You are lending yourselves to destabilise the entire Caribbean and this continent."

Several media outlets, including Telesur carried her comments.

The Venezuelan government, led by Nicolás Maduro, has pledged to defend the country from any international interference or aggression.

Telesur also reported that Maduro highlighted that the country has food reserves for 101 days, the largest in Venezuela's history.

Speaking about national food security and sovereignty, Maduro said Venezuela has a diverse economy, with 90 per cent of consumption coming from national production.

Maduro and other officials have publicly accused the US Donald Trump-led administration of trying to undermine the stability and peace of the Venezuelan people.

In response, the US has said the troops and vessels were deployed in the region to fight narco-terrorism.

The US does not recognise Maduro as the legitimate president and instead accuses him of facilitating the drug trade, a claim he has denied.

On September 7, Venezuelan Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino López announced the deployment of 25,000 troops across five states, including Zulia, Falcón, Sucre, Delta Amacuro and the island region of Nueva Esparta.

Delta Amacuro is near Cedros, Trinidad, and also on September 11, security forces in Delta Amacuro launched the Independence 200 operations for the comprehensive protection of Venezuelan territory.

Media outlet Tane Tanae reported that the operations took place at two strategic locations in the capital, Tucupita— the airport and the state government headquarters.

"These included patrolling, territorial control, and tactical demonstrations," the report said.

The operation included several agencies, including the Bolivarian Militia.

"This operation is part of the 284 battle fronts activated throughout the country by President Nicolás Maduro, with the aim of guaranteeing national independence, sovereignty, and peace in the face of external threats."