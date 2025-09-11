Tobago stakeholders worried: Tourism needs peace to thrive

Tobago hotelier Carol-Ann Birchwood-James -

Tobago hotelier and former Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association (THTA) vice-president Carol-Ann Birchwood-James said tourism stakeholders on the island are concerned about the current tension between US and Venezuela and how it would affect the industry,

Birchwood-James spoke with Newsday on September 10, eight days after the US missile strike in the southern Caribbean, which destroyed a pirogue and killed 11 alleged drug traffickers from Venezuela.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said via X (formerly Twitter) that his country had “conducted a lethal strike” on a vessel heading to Trinidad that had earlier departed from Venezuela and was being operated by a “narco-terrorist organisation.”

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has endorsed the US' action, saying drug traffickers should be killed violently. She said their actions have left TT's streets stained with blood and strong action was needed.

She also gave an assurance that if Venezuela ever attacked Guyana, the US would be allowed unflinching access to TT to defend Guyana.

The missile strike was the first by the military convoy of warships and a nuclear submarine the US sent to the southern Caribbean in August to fight drug cartels.

Birchwood-James said: “Yes, we have to be concerned. We do not know all the facts but what we do know is that we have something going on in our waters – unprecedented – and the response from our government, it has been different to how it used to be. So we are a bit uncertain; we are in an area of uncertainty as to what exactly is happening and the response from our government.”

Tourism, Birchwood-James said, does not thrive in times of conflict and war, but it flourishes in peace.

“People must feel that when they come to our island, whether from other Caribbean islands to Tobago, TT locally, or whether you’re coming from foreign, you must believe that you are coming to some kind of a peaceful place.”

She said while warships in the area is not new, the rhetoric has raised eyebrows. She said TT's relationship with Venezuela would be affected by the developments.

“We’ve had long ties with Venezuela, and we are not sure how this Venezuela-TT-US relation is going to emerge after the events that is taking place."

Birchwood-James called for a diplomatic approach to handle the geopolitical tensions.

"We have to be very careful what we do, what we say and our actions.”

Chairman of the Tobago Division of the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce Curtis Williams said the chamber generally supports measures that protect regional peace, security and the uninterrupted flow of commerce, but said military conflict would definitely threaten shipping lanes, energy security and Tobago’s tourism sector.

“The chamber would likely encourage TT’s government to work with Caricom, the Organization of American States and international partners to de-escalate tensions diplomatically first, while maintaining preparedness to protect TT’s sovereignty.”

Tourism, Williams said, is extremely sensitive to perceptions of safety.

“Even without an actual attack, heightened tensions between Venezuela and Guyana could trigger international travel advisories or warnings from key source markets – UK, US, Canada, Europe.”

He highlighted the potential impact.

“Decline in bookings, especially from risk-averse segments – families and older travellers, cruise lines might temporarily reroute to avoid risk zone​s and higher travel insurance costs could deter budget travellers.”

But this, he said, would not cripple the industry.

“It could cause a major slowdown if the situation is prolonged or if there is direct conflict in the region. Short term volatility – the industry may dip but recover quickly once tensions ease as seen with covid19 and other crises.

"Prolonged instability, if there are repeated clashes or a full military escalation, Tobago could face a tourism recession, potentially wiping out peak-season gains and forcing businesses to rely on government relief or incentives to survive.”

Head of the Tobago Business Chamber Martin George says the possibility of US bases in TT is not unique, and said there may be benefits for TT in the long run.

“I mean those circumstances were entirely different but the idea of a US military base in TT is not entirely alien to us or our history. One would imagine that it’s the politics of the day that would determine these types of decisions and certainly I would imagine that clearly the PM has seen it fit to try to find favour with the current US administration maybe for the long-term gains that can be derived in terms of exploitation of oil and gas reserves and our resources in a meaningful way that is going to be beneficial to TT.”

He does not believe the tourism industry would be affected unless there is an all-out war between the US and Venezuela with the former attacking from TT soil or waters.

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris said these developments must be considered from a Tobago perspective because they affect two of ​the most important sectors – tourism and fisherfolk.

“Caricom has been clear that while we support the fight against narco-trafficking, the Caribbean must remain a zone of peace. Any instability at sea can undermine visitor confidence in our islands and place at risk the safety of our fishermen who earn their living there.”

Morris said THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine must state his position. He said the silence of Augustine on the matter was deafening.

“We all know that if the previous Prime Minister had endorsed the kind of violent approach now being supported by the current Prime Minister, the Chief Secretary would have had a great deal to say. The question now is whether he agrees with that position or whether he will stand with Caricom in safeguarding our region as a peaceful and stable space?”

He said fisherfolk and the tourism sector deserve to know where Tobago stands if this matter escalates between the US and Venezuela.

Executives of the current THTA declined comment, while THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and THA Secretary and Assistant Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris and Niall George could not be reached.