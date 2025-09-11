THA Minority Leader complains about bad roads

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris. - File photo

THA electoral representative for the Darrel Spring/Whim and Minority Leader Kelvon Morris is calling on the THA Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development, led by Secretary Trevor James, to urgently address the deteriorating road conditions across the island.

Speaking during a Facebook live on September 11, Morris highlighted the condition of Highmoor Road, in the vicinity of the Cost Cutters Supermarket, where a large section of the road was dug up and remains deplorable.

This, he said, poses a serious hazard to drivers and pedestrians particularly during peak traffic hours and rainy conditions.

“Couple months ago, WASA came and dug up this road and leave this road in a state of disrepair. Usually, the Division of Infrastructure is responsible for repaving roads; this road is at a stage now where it is a public health hazard because it is an accident waiting to happen.”

He said he has written to the authorities highlighting the issue but to date he has had no response.

“I’ve come for them to see for themselves what all of Tobago has to endure.”

He said he has been inundated with calls from the residents.

"This is not good enough, it’s ridiculous. Why do we always have to embarrass this administration into action? How much longer do we have to wait?

"Are we waiting for some major accident to happen here before we treat with it? Why are we always responding when we should be more proactive? This road needs to be attended to and urgently.”