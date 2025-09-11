Substitute to succeed: TT’s journey towards food, industrial security

The Moruga Agro-Processing and Industrial Park. -

Dr Lorraine Waldropt-Ferguson

Trinidad and Tobago’s $7.3 billion annual food import bill is more than just a figure on a balance sheet; it represents a structural vulnerability with far-reaching implications.

As the country continues to grapple with global inflation, fragile supply chains and the long-term threats of climate change, two critical sectors – agro-processing and pharmaceutical manufacturing – are emerging as central to a national strategy, focused on reducing import dependence and building economic resilience.

The agro-processing industry is evolving into a key player in the nation’s food security framework.

Local companies such as National Fruit Processors Ltd, National Canners Ltd and Mountain Fresh are investing in the transformation of indigenous crops into value-added products.

This shift is helping to retain more value within local agricultural value chains while reducing the nation’s reliance on imported processed goods.

These enterprises are not only providing essential market outlets for farmers but also positioning themselves to compete in local and regional markets.

However, they face persistent structural limitations. Seasonal availability of raw materials disrupts supply continuity. Operational costs remain high.

Infrastructure, particularly in areas such as cold storage, transportation and post-harvest handling, is underdeveloped.

Moreover, the sector continues to face aggressive price competition from international brands that benefit from lower production costs and large-scale efficiencies.

Public investments like the Moruga Agro-Processing Park aim to lower barriers to entry for smaller producers by offering affordable access to compliant processing facilities.

Yet these parks alone are not enough. To truly catalyse sector growth, support services such as business development, training, logistics support and access to reliable markets must be expanded in tandem. At the grassroots level, micro-enterprises supported by initiatives like YTEPP and Cariri have carved out niches in products such as hot sauces, fruit preserves and local beverages.

These cottage-scale processors are preserving cultural heritage while innovating with local ingredients.

Still, they remain constrained by limited financing options and the high cost of regulatory compliance, especially around food safety and labelling.

On the other side of the industrial landscape, pharmaceutical manufacturing in TT is steadily gaining strategic significance.

In an era marked by global supply disruptions and rising healthcare costs, the value of local pharmaceutical production is increasingly clear.

Firms such as V & S Pharmaceuticals, Interchem Ltd, Amare Probiotics and Unicom Ltd are stepping up to fill critical gaps.

They are producing generic medicines, over-the-counter pharmaceuticals and wellness supplements tailored to domestic needs.

These efforts shorten supply chains, increase local control over essential medicines and reduce the country’s foreign exchange outflows.

Nonetheless, the pharmaceutical industry, like its agro-processing counterpart, is grappling with serious challenges.

It remains highly dependent on imported raw materials, including active pharmaceutical ingredients and packaging.

This dependency not only exposes producers to currency risk and global price volatility but also undermines cost competitiveness.

Meeting good manufacturing practice (GMP) standards requires significant capital investment in facility upgrades, quality control and specialised staff, which are resources that smaller firms often lack. Additionally, the local market’s limited size restricts opportunities for economies of scale.

Without robust export channels, firms are unable to lower per-unit production costs enough to compete with multinational pharmaceutical brands that dominate through brand equity and scale.

Both sectors share common systemic bottlenecks. Access to affordable finance remains elusive, particularly for start-ups and scaling firms.

Regulatory hurdles are complex, time-consuming and costly. Logistical inefficiencies, including poor distribution infrastructure and supply chain fragmentation, raise operational costs.

Market access, both locally and regionally, is limited by information gaps, certification challenges and inconsistent procurement systems.

Amid these challenges, there are also powerful enablers. Platforms such as the National Agricultural Market Information System (NAMIS) have the potential to bring transparency and efficiency to agricultural marketing.

Similarly, government-led sector planning and incentive schemes can help de-risk investment and improve investor confidence.

However, what is most urgently required is sustained, strategic investment in enabling infrastructure, both physical and institutional in nature.

The Caribbean Single Market and Economy (CSME) presents a unique opportunity for TT’s agro-industrial sector.

It promises access to a wider market where scale could be achieved and export-led growth realised. But this promise is tempered by practical realities.

Regulatory differences across member states, inconsistent customs procedures and a lack of standardised product approval mechanisms continue to impede frictionless trade within the region.

Without harmonised standards and a concerted push toward regional integration, the advantages of the CSME will remain largely aspirational for many local firms.

TT stands at a crossroads. Its push towards import substitution is no longer ideological; it is instead pragmatic, necessary and economically strategic.

The efforts of local agro-processors and pharmaceutical manufacturers demonstrate a growing commitment to domestic capacity-building, economic diversification and industrial innovation.

These sectors, if supported effectively, could become pillars of a new, more self-reliant economic model, one that values production over consumption, innovation over dependence and sustainability over short-term expediency.

The path ahead demands more than policy declarations. It requires alignment between public investment and private initiative, between regional opportunity and national capacity.

If TT can rise to this challenge, it will not only reduce its import bill but also build a more competitive, resilient and inclusive economy, an economy that thrives despite its size, but because of its strategic focus.