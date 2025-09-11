Strike Squad player Ricky Nelson passes on

- File photo

FORMER Strike Squad defender Ricky Nelson has died.

Strike Squad committee member Clayton Morris confirmed Nelson’s passing on September 11. Morris also paid tribute to the late footballer on his sporting accomplishments and contributions over the years.

Nelson was one of three players born in Tobago who made the final selection to the Strike Squad for the 1990 World Cup qualifying efforts. The other two players were Colvin Hutchinson and current senior team head coach Dwight Yorke.

“Ricky was mentally and physically a strong individual, he spoke very little, a gentle giant, defender by nature but played any position in the back-four during his national team and local club representation,” said Morris, an ex-national team captain.

He was one of seven members of the TT Defence Force and now the third player from the 1989 Strike Squad Camp to have died.

“Ricky was truly a team player, despite not a regular starter in the squad during the 1989 qualifying rounds, he always displayed professionalism during practice sessions and when selected for games.”

Morris recalled Nelson’s resolute attitude and determination at a training session on a muddy field at a camp in Forest Reserve in Fyzabad, which saw forwards take on defenders in a friendly contest.

“Defending against his countryman Dwight Yorke, as clever and skilful as Dwight was, he couldn't get past Ricky,” Morris added.

Morris said that Nelson told Yorke, “I am not taking any prisoners,” during that match.

Morris described their interactions, both on and off the field, as “cherished memories” and that Nelson “played a critical role towards the player Dwight Yorke turned out to be for the country and by extension the world.”