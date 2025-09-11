SSFL unveils new girls' premiership division in 2025

Players from St Joseph's Convent, POS, Plesantville Secondary School, Fatima College and St Benedict's College attend the launch of the Secondary Schools Football League 2025 season launch at the Technical Centre, Ato Boldon Stadium, Balmain, Couva on September 10. - Innis Francis

Five of the nation’s top Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) girls’ teams will vie for the inaugural girls’ premiership crown in the coming season.

This was confirmed by SSFL president Merere Gonzales at the league launch, held at Ato Boldon Stadium Technical Centre in Couva on September 10.

The historic tournament will feature four of last year’s five Girls Zonal Championship winners, and potentially, Holy Name Convent in Couva.

Set to go all out for the maiden trophy are north zone champions St Joseph’s Convent Port of Spain, south’s Pleasantville Secondary, east’s Five Rivers Secondary and Tobago’s Signal Hill.

Central winners Miracle Ministries Pentecostal High will not compete this year and should be replaced by Holy Name, Gonzales said.

Gonzales confirmed that the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) – SSFL’s parent body – will sponsor this debut season. Fixtures for the new competition will be confirmed on September 11, while the SSFL boys’ premiership kicks off with round one matches on the following day.

With the new girls’ premiership, it increases this season’s girls’ competitions to four, including the girls’ championship, seniors and Under-15s.

On the new tourney, Gonzales said, “It now allows the best of the female players in the SSFL, an elite division by which to showcase their talent, in particular, where several particular schools have been winning their zones over the past couple years.”

“It is expected to be quite an intriguing, highly anticipated, extremely competitive and entertaining. I know the teams will make a concerted effort to lift this crown for the first time.”

The SSFL hosts the NGC Super Cup on September 12, with defending champions Fatima College up against Coca-Cola Intercol title-holders St Benedict’s College at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo from 5.30 pm.

Before that, and for the first time in league history, a girls’ match will also be featured on the opening day with Big Five winners Pleasantville Secondary facing national Intercol champions St Joseph’s Convent, Port of Spain, from 3.30 pm.