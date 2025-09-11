Seales, Jangoo push Falcons into CPL playoffs

Birthday joy: Antigua and Barbuda Falcons pacer Jayden Seales celebrates with teammates after getting the wicket of Guyana Amazon Warriors batsman Shimron Hetmyer during their Men's 2025 Republic Bank CPL match at Providence Stadium, Georgetown, Guyana on September 10. - Photo courtesy Ashley Allen - CPL T20 via Getty Images

STERLING efforts by the Trinidad and Tobago pair of Amir Jangoo and Jayden Seales saw the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons soaring into the 2025 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) playoffs as they got a nervy four-wicket victory over Guyana Amazon Warriors in a low-scoring affair at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on September 10.

In only their second season in the marquee regional T20 tournament, the Falcons (11 points) consolidated third spot on the six-team table and joined reigning champs St Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders (both 12 points) as the teams to have already secured their spot in the playoffs, which start on September 16.

The defeat was the second in as many games for the Warriors (eight points), who must now win one of their remaining two games to land a playoff spot.

Sent into bat by the Falcons on a pitch which offered a lot of turn to the spinners, the Warriors' batsmen struggled mightily as they were bowled out for just 99 in 18.1 overs. Though the spinners were a handful to deal with, a pumped-up Seales was the star with the ball for the Falcons as he took remarkable figures of four for 15 from 3.1 overs to reduce the home team to a paltry score. On his 24th birthday, Seales was menacing in the power play as he took the wickets of Moeen Ali (ten), Ben McDermott (14) and Shimron Hetmyer (duck) as the Warriors slipped to 26 for three.

Led by Pakistani leg-spinner Usama Mir (three for 17), the Falcons' slow bowlers then had their way in the middle overs as they ripped through the Warriors' batting lineup. Mir skilfully effected the run out of Hassan Khan (four), while he took the wickets of Shai Hope (26 off 14 balls), and the big-hitting pair of Romario Shepherd (two) and Dwaine Pretorius (12) – all of whom were spectacularly bowled.

Quentin Sampson (19 off 15) forged a 21-run partnership with captain Imran Tahir for the last wicket, but was cleaned up by Seales in the penultimate over as the Warriors' woeful batting display came to an end.

The Warriors didn't roll over by any means, and they had the Falcons in a spot of bother at 24 for four after Shakib Al Hasan was trapped lbw by Moeen (two for ten) in the fifth over. Moeen struck again with the first ball after the power play as the Falcons slipped to 36 for five.

A composed Jangoo was the steadying head the Falcons needed, though, and he struck an unbeaten 51 off 57 balls. He showed great bravery and footwork against the spinners as he hit three fours and two sixes. Jangoo's 29-run partnership with captain Imad Wasim (16) brought calm to the proceedings before the latter was run out by Hope as he lazily attempted a second run.

There was to be no further loss for the Falcons as both Jangoo and new batsman Fabian Allen (15 not out) hit thumping sixes in their 38-run stand to take their team to the win with five balls to spare as they pushed the score to 103 for six.

Summarised Scores: GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS – 99 from 18.1 overs (Shai Hope 26, Quentin Sampson 19; Jayden Seales 4/15, Usama Mir 3/17) vs ANTIGUA & BARBUDA FALCONS – 103/6 from 19.1 overs (Amir Jangoo 51 not out, Imad Wasim 16; Moeen Ali 2/10, Imran Tahir 2/27). Falcons won by four wickets.