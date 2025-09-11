Republic Bank suspends Banking at Your Fingertips feature

Republic Bank branch, Rio Claro. - File photo

Republic Bank has suspended the Banking at My Fingertips feature on the RepublicMobile app, effectively immediately.

The feature allows users to see their own pre-selected account balances on the app's login screen without needing to sign in.

In an e-mail to customers on September 10, the bank said the feature had been suspended effective that day. It said the change had become necessary to simplify customers’ overall banking experience and further protect their information.

“While we know this change may be inconvenient to you, your data privacy remains our top priority. As a result of the suspension of this feature, you will now be required to sign into RepublicMobile to view your account balances.”

The bank said it appreciated customers’ understanding as it continued to improve its services to better serve them.

For questions and support, customers can contact the Internet Banking team at 627-3348.