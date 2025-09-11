Prison officer robbed while working as rideshare driver

A PRISON OFFICER was robbed by gunmen on September 10 while working as a rideshare driver.

Around 11.25 pm the victim, a 34-year-old man, was dropping a passenger in Moosai Drive, El Dorado, after picking her up using the TT RideShare app.

Shortly after the driver turned into the street, a silver Nissan Tiida reversed into the street and parked behind his car.

Three masked men with guns got out and ordered them out of his silver Honda City.

The driver and passenger both complied, and one of the armed men then jumped into his car and both cars drove off.

The prison officer reported the theft to the police who were able to track the car after the passenger left her cellphone in it.

Inter-Agency Task Force and North Central Task Force officers found the car abandoned around 12.45 am the next morning on Agostini Street, Laventille.

The car was taken to the Besson Street Police Station to be processed.

Meanwhile, police are looking into the theft of two rental cars from St James earlier this week.

The first victim parked his rental car, a silver Nissan Tiida valued at $50,000 near his home on Romeo Street, St James at around 6 pm on September 8.

The 56-year old man locked the car and went inside his home.

When he went outside at around 7.30 am on September 9, the car was missing.

The next victim, a 41-year-old woman, parked her rental, another silver Nissan Tiida belonging to the same company, outside her Carlton Avenue home around 12.45 am on September 9.

A few hours later at around 5.45 am she went to check on the car and saw it was missing.

PCs Phipps and Charles of the St James Police Station are looking into the rental car thefts while Cpl Grant of the Tunapuna Police Station is investigating the incident involving the prison officer.