President's Medal awardees honoured for academic excellence

Third from left, Minister of Education Dr Michael Dowlath, President Christine Kangaloo and her husband Kerwyn Garcia SC, Minister of Tertiary Education Prof Prakash Persad and permanent secretary for Ministry of Tertiary Education and Skills Training Hansen Narinesingh with the awardees at the President’s Medal 2023 and 2024 presentation ceremony, President’s House, St Ann’s, on September 10. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

OVER a dozen outstanding students received the prestigious President’s Medal for 2023 and 2024 at a presentation ceremony at President’s House, St Ann’s on September 10.

President Christine Kangaloo, her husband Kerwyn Garcia SC, Minister of Education Dr Michael Dowlath, Minister of Tertiary Education Prof Prakash Persad, and permanent secretary for the Ministry of Tertiary Education Hansen Narinesingh were in attendance to congratulate the awardees.

Newsday photographer Faith Ayoung captured these moments from the event.