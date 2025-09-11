Multimedia
President's Medal awardees honoured for academic excellence
43 Minutes Ago
Third from left, Minister of Education Dr Michael Dowlath, President Christine Kangaloo and her husband Kerwyn Garcia SC, Minister of Tertiary Education Prof Prakash Persad and permanent secretary for Ministry of Tertiary Education and Skills Training Hansen Narinesingh with the awardees at the President’s Medal 2023 and 2024 presentation ceremony, President’s House, St Ann’s, on September 10. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
OVER a dozen outstanding students received the prestigious President’s Medal for 2023 and 2024 at a
presentation ceremony at President’s House, St Ann’s on September 10.
President Christine Kangaloo, her husband Kerwyn Garcia SC, Minister of Education Dr Michael Dowlath, Minister of Tertiary Education Prof Prakash Persad, and permanent secretary for the Ministry of Tertiary Education Hansen Narinesingh were in attendance to congratulate the awardees.
Shanelle Seales of MIC Institute of Technology Diego Martin Centre, gold medal recipient for Technical and Vocational Education (Open) based on the results of National Examinations Council (NEC) 2024, receives her medal from President Christine Kangaloo at the President’s Medal 2023 and 2024 presentation ceremony, President’s House, St Ann’s, on September 10. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Ryker Harricharan of Hillview College, gold medal recipient, stands with President Christine Kangaloo at the President’s Medal 2023 and 2024 presentation ceremony, President’s House, St Ann’s, on September 10. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Mila Zoro of San Fernando TML Primary School, gold medal recipient for Technical and Vocational Education (Open) based on the results of Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) 2023, receives her medal from President Christine Kangaloo at the President’s Medal 2023 and 2024 presentation ceremony, President’s House, St Ann’s, on September 10. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Reginald N Mohammed of Naparima College, gold medal recipient based on the results of Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) 2024 shakes hands with President Christine Kangaloo at the President’s Medal 2023 and 2024 presentation ceremony, President’s House, St Ann’s, on September 10. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Reginald N Mohammed of Naparima College, gold medal recipient based on the results of Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) 2024, receives his medal from President Christine Kangaloo at the President’s Medal 2023 and 2024 presentation ceremony, President’s House, St Ann’s, on September 10. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Nishka Maharaj of Hillview College, gold medal recipient based on the results of Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) 2024, receives his medal from President Christine Kangaloo at the President’s Medal 2023 and 2024 presentation ceremony, President’s House, St Ann’s, on September 10. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Kemuel Matthews of MIC Institute of Technology Point Fortin Technology Centre, centre, with his Technical and Vocational Education gold medal, is congratulated by Gale Brown-Matthews, left, and Flynn Matthews, at the President’s Medal 2023 and 2024 presentation ceremony, President’s House, St Ann’s, on September 10. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Liam Rajkumar, 12, of Freeport Presbyterian Primary School, is embraced by his family after receiving the silver medal for Primary Education based on the results of SEA 2024 at the President’s Medal 2023 and 2024 presentation ceremony, President’s House, St Ann’s, on September 10. From left is his mother Melina, sister Kaylieigh, 14, and father Anil. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Former San Fernando TML student Mila Zoro, second from right, gold medal recipient for the 2023 SEA, is celebrated by her mother Marissa Ramsaransingh-Zoro, second from left, her father Rajirishi Zoro, and San Fernando TML Primary School Principal Mohida Mohammed-Narine, at the President’s Medal 2023 and 2024 presentation ceremony, President’s House, St Ann’s, on September 10. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Amarnath Subnaik, principal of Kubairsingh Penal Rock Hindu Primary School hugs his student Surya Moonasar, gold medal recipient for Primary Education based on the results of SEA 2024, at the President’s Medal 2023 and 2024 presentation ceremony, President’s House, St Ann’s, on September 10. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Former Felicity Hindu Primary School students Aryan Rajbally, left, and Surya Moonasar both show off their gold medals for Primary Education based on the results of SEA 2024 at the President’s Medal 2023 and 2024 presentation ceremony, President’s House, St Ann’s, on September 10. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
From left, Minister of Education Dr Michael Dowlath, Nishka Maharaj and Ryker Harricharan of Hillview College, both gold medal recipients for the results of Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) 2023, with permanent secretary for Ministry of Tertiary Education Hansen Narinesingh at the President’s Medal 2023 and 2024 presentation ceremony, President’s House, St Ann’s, on September 10. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
