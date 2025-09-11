Police address Arima North Secondary students after fight

POLICE visited Arima North Secondary School and addressed the students at an assembly on September 11, a day after an altercation between a teacher and a student ended in a vicious hair-grabbing fight.

The brawl between the female teacher and female student was captured on video by students and uploaded to social media.

The teacher and student can be seen pulling each other’s hair near a desk while a male teacher tries in vain to stop the fight. Students were also seen attempting to intervene.

Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) president Martin Lum Kin told Newsday the police were “strict with their warnings to the students present.”

Lum Kin said while the police were there, as at 10.30 am no Ministry of Education officials had turned up at the school “to lend any support or receive a report.”

In a media release on September 10, the ministry said there is a zero-tolerance stance on violence and indiscipline in school, as it launched an investigation into the incident.

It condemned “such behaviour, which undermines the values of respect, discipline, and responsibility that our education system seeks to instil in all learners.”

It added appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against all those found culpable, in keeping with the provisions of the Education Act, ministry policy, and national laws.

Arima North Secondary is not one of the 50 schools selected to have cops stationed on the compound during the day.

The initiative, started by the Ministry of Homeland Security and Ministry of Education, began on September 8.

Arima North Secondary has been affected by violence – albeit not on the compound – as four past and present students were murdered in the last year.