Massy Holdings makes big movement in shares

James McLetchie, CEO, Massy Holdings Ltd. - Faith Ayoung

On September 10, Massy Holdings made a big movement on the TT Stock Exchange, trading close to four million shares, valued at more than $15 million.

Massy Holdings opened trading at $3.90 and closed at the same level but it reported a trading volume of 3,948,478.

The value of the trades was $15,399,061.98.

This was Massy’s third highest trading volume between August and September, 2025.

On August 21, it traded 11.7 million shares, then on August 22 it traded 5.4 million in shares.

Speaking to Newsday in February, CEO and former chief financial officer James McLetchie said the next step in Massy's growth was to turn the executive office into an international holding company.

He said the holding company segment of Massy would be responsible for ensuring that the portfolios performed at their best and produced cash in order to pay dividends.