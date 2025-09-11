Laventille man fined for disorderly behaviour, other offences

Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. - Photo by Jeff Mayers

A 50-year-old man from Laventille has been fined a total of $2,300 in connection with an incident over a traffic violation that took place in San Fernando earlier this week.

Holliston Robinson appeared in the San Fernando Masters’ Court on September 9, charged with disorderly behaviour, using obscene and insulting language, resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer from his duties.

Robinson pleaded guilty to all charges.

The charges stemmed from an incident around 8 am on September 8. PC Ramcharan and other officers were on foot patrol along La Pique Street.

While in the process of issuing a fixed penalty notice to Robinson for a traffic violation, Robinson began pointing his right hand in the officer’s face and accused the police of being “outta timing.”

The court heard that Robinson continued shouting and gesticulating, obstructing the officer from issuing the ticket.

Officers informed Robinson of the offences of disorderly behaviour and obstruction and cautioned him.

As police attempted to arrest him, he used obscene language.

PC Ramcharan laid the charges.

The court fined Robinson $1,000 each for obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest. He has one month to pay or, in default, will serve 30 days’ simple imprisonment.

He was also fined $100 each for disorderly behaviour and for using insulting and obscene language. He has two weeks to pay, or, in default, will serve ten days’ simple imprisonment.