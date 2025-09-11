Kudos to you, Roger Alexander

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

THE EDITOR: Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander did something, earlier this week, which no other security minister has ever done in the past – at least not to my recollection. What did he do? He called a spade a spade!

At the passing out parade for recruits at the Police Academy in St James, instead of delivering the kind of platitudes and hollow words we have long grown accustomed to from national security ministers at such events, Mr Alexander issued a clear call to the entire executive of the TT Police Service.

His directive was two-fold: Support your direct commander, Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro and; do your job! Mr Alexander went even further, telling the TTPS executive if any of them had difficulty with heeding his instructions, for whatever reasons, they could simply put pen to paper and resign!

What a refreshing turn of events.

For far too long, through successive governments and successive national security ministers, accountability has been so sorely lacking as to be virtually non-existent. It is this very issue which is usually at the heart of a number of our nation's problems.

A lack of accountability easily lays the foundation for inefficiency, insularity, low productivity, and in the case of the TTPS, no proper direction coming from the heads to filter down to the rank and file of the police force.

Mr Alexander is no fool. He would not have made such a direct and public call to the TTPS executive without having facts to back up such a call. I am sure of this, especially given the fact that only a few short months ago, he was a member of the TTPS and a senior one to boot.

How the TTPS executive reacts to Mr Alexander's very public call, that is, if they put their heads together, support CoP Guevarro and provide effective leadership to the TTPS, or if there are resignations, will be irrefutable proof of the mettle (or lack thereof) of these people tasked with leading that critical organisation.

I commend Mr Alexander for dealing head on with a problem, which if left to fester, could not only be counter productive but downright dangerous to law and order. For if there is poor leadership, what would we expect from the police boots on the ground?

I hope the bravery and honesty shown by Mr Alexander is highly infectious and that others in the government can "catch it" from him and also be honest, brave and forthright in their handling of the various ministries and arms of government.

If this happens, then we the people who put them there to govern on our behalf, can reap maximum benefits and thus prove that our trust in this government and its leaders was well placed.

Continue Mr Alexander. Roger and out.

LEE MERRICK

San Fernando