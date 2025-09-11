Imbert: Stupid mistakes, lack of democracy cost PNM

PNM vice chairman Colm Imbert at Balisier House, Port of Spain. - Angelo Marcelle

DIEGO Martin North East MP Colm Imbert seemed to blame decision-making under the former leadership of the PNM for its loss of the April 28 general election, speaking at a PNM rally in Diego Martin on September 10.

He quoted a recent memoir published by Kamala Harris, former US Democratic Party presidential candidate, who had alleged hostility towards her from individuals in the camp of former US president Joe Biden, whom she stepped in to replace at the last minute to vie against Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Imbert quoted Harris saying, "This wasn't a choice that should have been left on individual's ego, on individual's ambition. It should have been more than a personal decision...When polls indicated I was getting more popular, the people around him (Biden) didn't like it. None of them grasped that if I did well, they did well. They just didn't get it."

Imbert declared, "And that is one of the problems we (PNM) faced in the last election. Just like this."

He said Harris could not break away from Biden's unpopularity.

"We have parallels like that in the PNM. The parallel I am drawing is the absence of democratic decision-making. The absence of democratic decision-making.

"You see if you properly analyse why we lost that election, we made stupid mistakes."

Imbert said the PNM made "stupid mistakes" in each of the recent general elections it lost, in 1995, 2010 and 2025.

"We did not connect with the people and make decisions based on consensus coming from our base and coming from the general population."

He said that was the PNM's weakness as a party, "Stick break in our ears. I am not ashamed to say that."

However he said the PNM governs ten times better than anyone else.

"So going forward (PNM leader) Ms (Pennelope) Beckles, your challenge is communication and connectivity with the people of TT. Once you listen to them and you understand, you bound to win!"